The UPS Store Wins Sweepstakes Award at 2019 Rose Parade®

The UPS Store, Inc.'s participation in the parade is the culmination of the annual Toys for Tots® Literacy Program, developed by The UPS Store, Inc. and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation with continued support from Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education, and media company. The literacy program, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, provides books and educational resources to children in underserved communities.

"On behalf of our franchise network of over 5,000 store locations across North America, The UPS Store, Inc. is honored to receive this year's Sweepstakes Award," said Staci Reidinger, The UPS Store, Inc.® public relations director. "This award is a testament to a year's worth of solid work by our float builders, The Tournament of Roses Parade staff and The UPS Store, Inc. marketing team as well over 200 gracious float decorating volunteers. It's been a terrific experience to highlight the importance of children's literacy on the national stage in such a fun-loving and vibrant way."

Built by Fiesta Parade Floats, The UPS Store, Inc.'s float was on full display along the iconic 5 ½ mile stretch of Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California. At 37 feet tall and 55 feet long, this show-stopping float showcased more than 110,000 flowers and used a state-of-the-art hydraulic system.

This year's float concept featured Olive the Ostrich, an aspiring ballerina with dreams to star in "Swan Lake." Olive acknowledges she may not be the traditional choice for the role, so she prepares by reading ballet books while listening to Tchaikovsky's famous music on an old-fashioned gramophone.

The pink ostrich was outfitted with an elegant costume and meticulously constructed with 30,000 pale pink Mizuky carnations and 40,000 white dendrobium orchids, among other ornate floral varieties.

After the parade, The UPS Store gave away 10,000 children's books, many of which were donated by Scholastic, to parade-goers and post-event attendees.

Through its 5,000 plus retail locations in North America, The UPS Store network has raised more than $4 million dollars and distributed over 39 million books to help children thrive since the Toys for Tots Literacy Program launched in 2008. For more information visit theupsstore.com/roses.

About The UPS Store

With approximately 5,000 locations across North America, The UPS Store network is the nation's largest franchise system of retail shipping, postal, print and business service centers. The UPS Store locations in the U.S. are independently owned and operated by licensed franchisees of The UPS Store, Inc., a subsidiary of UPS (NYSE: UPS). Services, products, pricing and hours of operation may vary by location. For additional information on The UPS Store, visit theupsstore.com. For information on franchise opportunities and opening a The UPS Store location, visit https://www.theupsstorefranchise.com/. For the latest updates and store offerings, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

Toys for Tots, a 71-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 251 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not for profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®

The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual and a variety of accompanying events. 935 volunteer members of the association will drive the success of 130th Rose Parade themed "The Melody of Life," on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, followed by the 105th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

