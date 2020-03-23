The Upton Group, LLC Announces Specially Developed Insurance Programs to Combat COVID-19 Restaurant and Small Businesses Impact

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Upton Group, LLC a leading national insurance agency specializing in food delivery and restaurant insurance announces the creation of a new website for restaurants and small businesses impacted by government orders to shut down or go to delivery only service.

Restaurant owners and franchisees can visit www.mydeliveryinsurance.com for more information.

There are 2 program options available for restaurants and small businesses who are negatively impacted by government actions that requires businesses to close or limit service to delivery.

Qualified Businesses Include but not Limited to:

Restaurants Independent or Franchise

Grocery Stores

Liquor Stores

And Others

These restaurants and businesses need a specialized insurance policy.

Hired and Non-Owned Auto insurance provides third party liability coverage for the business when an employee uses their personal vehicle for business purposes such as delivering products (food, grocery etc…). The coverage sits excess of the driver's own insurance.

Multiple Program Highlights:

Hired and Non-Owned Auto Coverage

Short Term Policies of 3 Month or 6 Month

Multiple Limits Available from $100,000 up to $1,500,000

up to Very Low Monthly Premiums Starting as low as $1,500

Options in all 50 States

Jason Upton, President, said: "Today restaurants and small businesses all over the country are being forced to close or limit service to pick-up and and/or delivery. The number of restaurants/businesses being impacted is growing almost daily. Our new insurance programs will bring these small business owners an option to remain open by offering delivery service.

As these restaurants/businesses do not currently offer delivery service, it is important that they partner with an insurance agency that knows the challenges and pitfalls adding this service creates to their business. The Upton Group, LLC has the experience to help businesses get a program up and running in a safe manner while proving the due diligence that is needed to only have safe delivery drivers on the roads in their community."

Upton continued: "With these services combined with the right insurance coverage restaurant owners can focus on their operations and together we will get through these challenging days.



Delivery service is not easy. I myself spent 24 years with the largest pizza delivery company in the world, with 17 of those years as a franchisee. We leverage that experience to offer exceptional risk management consulting and risk transfer practices with leading carriers in the county."

Restaurant franchisees, owners and other small business owners can begin the process by visiting the website www.mydeliveryinsurance.com or by emailing or calling The Upton Group, LLC

Upton concluded: "Our focus and commitment is to help impacted businesses get open or remain open by entering the delivery business and to protect everything they have worked for, which will ultimately save jobs and secure their families' futures."

About The Upton Group, LLC: is a leading insurance agency based in Guntersville, Alabama with a primary focus on pizza delivery franchises and other food delivery company's and restaurants. The primary specialized coverage for such business is hired and non-owned auto insurance. Other policies coverages include Property & General Liability, Workman's Comp, Employment Practices among other specialty lines. Jason Upton is a former pizzeria franchisee of 17 years. Jason leverages that experience to assist restaurant owners with all their risk management needs.

