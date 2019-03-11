NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for increased efficiency in commercial operations is the key factor influencing the growth of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market.



The urban air mobility market is estimated to be USD 5.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.33% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for enhanced efficiency, human safety, and investment activities are expected to drive the market. However, the limited reliability of eVTOLs during transportation and the inability to predict the external environment are projected to hinder the growth of this market.



The platform segment is expected to lead the urban air mobility market during the forecast period.

Based on component, the platform segment is expected to lead the urban air mobility market during the forecast period.The demand for eVTOLs is increasing due to the growing number of applications of eVTOLs in the commercial sector for activities such as air taxi, personal air travel, air ambulance, and cargo transportation.



Presently, they are in the development phase but are expected to commercialize in the coming years.Passenger drones can be piloted manually or flown autonomously.



These drones have the capability to vertically take-off and land, making it easier for them to land in crowded locations in cities.



The autonomous segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on operation, the autonomous segment is expected to lead the urban air mobility market during the forecast period.Autonomous eVTOLs are more versatile and can be efficiently used to transport passengers and cargo without any human intervention, thus increasing their demand.



The growth of the autonomous segment can be attributed to the significant investments to develop cost-effective solutions for passenger and cargo transportation for intracity and intercity transportation.



Europe is the fastest-growing market for urban air mobility.



Europe is estimated to lead the urban air mobility market in 2018 and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing investment activities and growth in spending by the region's countries on transportation operations.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants in this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45% and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America - 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%



Key players profiled in the urban air mobility market Kitty Hawk (US), Lilium (Germany), EHang (China), Volocopter (Germany), and A3 by Airbus (US), among others.



Research Coverage

The study segments the urban air mobility market on the basis of component (infrastructure [charging stations, vertiports, traffic management], platform [air taxi, personal air vehicle, cargo air vehicle, air ambulance]), operation (piloted and autonomous), and range (intracity and intercity), and maps these segments and subsegments across the major regions of the world, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the market dynamics and the major factors influencing the growth of the urban air mobility market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market.



Reasons to Buy This Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the urban air mobility market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on eVTOLs offered by top market players

• Market Sizing: The estimated size of the market in 2018 and its projection from 2025 to 2030

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the urban air mobility market

• Market Overview: Market dynamics and subsequent analysis of associated trends as well as drivers, opportunities, and challenges prevailing in the urban air mobility market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the markets for urban air mobility across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the urban air mobility market

• Regional Analysis: Factors influencing the growth of the urban air mobility market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the urban air mobility market



