The Urban League of Broward County Receives the Children's Services Council of Broward County Collective Impact of Youth Award

WILTON MANORS, Fla., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 22, 2019, the Urban League of Broward County received the Children's Services Council of Broward County Collective Impact of Youth Award at the 9th Annual Community Care Plan Non-Profit Awards presented by Signature Grand and hosted by 2-1-1 Broward. Wilton Manors Police Chief Paul O'Connell has been a member of the task force for many years, fostering relationships between youth and law enforcement.

Nominated alongside two other Broward-based organizations, the Urban League of Broward County was selected as the award recipient due to their creation of the Justice Task Force. "Since the inception of the Justice Task Force, my fellow members and I have engaged more than 550 community participants through community-wide events," said Paul O'Connell, Chief of Police for the Wilton Manors Police Department.

Founded in 1975 as an affiliate of the National Urban League, the Urban League of Broward County is a community-based organization dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives in the areas of education, jobs, housing, and health. For over 40 years, the Urban League of Broward County has worked with partners to create a fair shot at success for thousands of people and youth in Broward County.

Chief O'Connell has worked in law enforcement for more than 40 years and has led the City of Wilton Manors Police Department since 2011. In addition to being selected by the Anti-Defamation League for its 2013 ADL Florida Excellence in Law Enforcement Award, Chief O'Connell is also a member of the Florida Bar and has practiced law in the areas of Labor Law and Insurance Defense.

To learn more about the City of Wilton Manors Police Department, visit http://bit.ly/WiltonManorsPD. To learn more about the Urban League of Broward County visit https://www.ulbroward.org/.

Officer Jennifer Bickhardt

Public Information Officer

954-866-5848 (Cell)

jbickhardt@wmpd.org

SOURCE Wilton Manors Police Department