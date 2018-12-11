LONDON, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

The technological advances in optical imaging is expected to drive growth in the ureteral dilators market. The growing focus on technological advances is positively influencing the market growth. Technological advances are important for revenue generation in the global ureteral dilators market. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the ureteral dilators market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5647260







Market Overview

Increasing prevalence of ureteral dilators

The increasing prevalence of ureteral dilators will accelerate growth in the ureteral dilators industry. The growing prevalence of kidney diseases that require ureteroscopy is expected to contribute to the growth of the global ureteral dilators market.

High cost of reusable and digital ureteroscopes

The high cost of dilators, especially reusable and digital ureteroscopes, is likely to pose a potential threat to the market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the ureteral dilators market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The presence of several companies including BD and Boston Scientific the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the technological advances in optical imaging and increasing prevalence of ureteral dilators, will provide considerable growth opportunities to ureteral dilators manufactures. BD, Boston Scientific, Olympus, Optimed, Teleflex, and Cook are some of the major companies covered in this report.



'With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. Most of the vendors are focusing on providing advanced urology supplies to gain maximum market shares. Companies are significantly investing in R&D activities to enhance their product portfolios by developing innovative and new products.'



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5647260



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

