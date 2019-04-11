NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

Urethral stricture is a chronic disease in which the urethral opening becomes narrow due to injuries, scars, genetic disorders, and infections such as sexual transmitted diseases (STDs). These strictures are a common problem and can be initially treated with urethral dilation. Urethral stricture treatment is driven by the growing number of treatments for kidney stones, prostate cancer, obesity, and other medical conditions where urethral dilators are required. Furthermore, easy insertion and removal of stents and catheters using dilators, without major surgeries. is also driving the urethral stricture treatment. The prevalence and recurrence rates of kidney stones are increasing globally, with a limited choice of effective drugs. Hence, the increasing incidence of urethral stricture disease is increasing the number of treatments, which, in turn, is driving the use of dilators for dilating the urethra. Analysts have predicted that the urethral dilator market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

Market Overview

Investments by hospitals in endoscopic services

The increased use of endoscopy instruments and surgery supplies such as urethral dilators. Hence, several hospitals started investing in the expansion of various devices and instruments, including endoscopy instruments. The increasing investments by hospitals for the development of advanced devices and expansion of endoscopy instruments are expected to boost the growth of the global urethral dilator market during the forecast period

Availability of alternative treatment method

The availability of urethroplasty as the alternative procedure restricts the growth of the global urethral dilator market. Urethroplasty is considered as the gold standard for the reconstruction of the urethra with the most durable and best results.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the urethral dilator market during the 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



