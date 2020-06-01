The Urology Care Foundation Joins the World in Celebrating Men's Health Month!

BALTIMORE, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first of June marks the start of Men's Health Month, a time of year dedicated to the health and wellness of men throughout the world. The Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, utilizes the month of June to educate and raise awareness of such urology-related conditions and disease as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), bladder cancer, prostate cancer and low testosterone, to name a few, men are most at risk for and can impact their overall health

The cornerstone to Men's Health Month is National Men's Health Week, a special time of year focused on heightening the awareness of preventable health problems and encouraging early detection and treatment of disease. Signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994 and now recognized internationally, National Men's Health Week 2020 begins Monday, June 15 and ends on Fathers' Day, June 21.

Utilizing the following weekly themes, the Foundation aims to connect, educate and inspire men across the globe to talk to their doctor and learn more about their risk for being diagnosed with certain urologic conditions or disease, as well as ways to take an active role in managing their health.

June 1 – 6 | Prostate Cancer

June 7 – 13 | Erectile Dysfunction, Infertility & Low Testosterone

June 14 – 20 | Importance of Early Detection, as well as Bladder, Testicular & Kidney Cancer – National Men's Health Week

June 21 – 27 | BPH, Prostatitis & Pelvic Pain

June 28 – 30 | Incontinence & Nocturia

"When men have the tools and resources they need, they feel empowered to take control of their health," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, president of the Urology Care Foundation. "The Urology Care Foundation is a trusted resource with a robust variety of materials where men can find free videos, podcasts, brochures and other information spanning all urologic diseases and conditions."

The Foundation has launched its Men's Health Info Center promoting resources aligned to each weekly theme. In addition, the Foundation will utilize Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, podcasts and more to disseminate information to promote a public dialogue and awareness around men's health issues.

For more information and resources visit www.UrologyHealth.org.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support worldwide. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

