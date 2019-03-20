NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Urticaria is a vastly prevalent disorder resulting in high medical consultations globally. The increase in risk factors for urticaria like latent infectious, chronic inflammatory diseases, autoreactivity and alcohol consumption. Though the incident is increasing, and it is negatively impacting the quality of life of the people, most patients are undertreated due to challenges in affordability of drugs and low access to healthcare due to social stigma. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the urticaria drugs market will register a CAGR of over 10% by 2022.



Market Overview

Guidelines for management of urticaria patients

The management guidelines include clinical classification, etiology, investigations, diagnosis, treatment guidance along with special sections on children suffering from urticaria and the use of antihistamines in pregnant women or breastfeeding women.

High cost of urticaria management

The high medication costs along with the indirect costs are expected to put low- income patients at danger for suboptimal treatment and an increased burden due to poorly controlled disease.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the urticaria drugs market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The global urticaria drugs market is moderately concentrated and the market being in a growth phase, the competition among companies is intense. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



