KEY FINDINGS

The US bug tracking software market is estimated to project a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, 2019-2023. The country has the presence of indigenous vendors, and witnesses high adoption of bug tracking software in banking, professional services, process manufacturing, etc.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The IT industry of the country is considered as a growth powerhouse, and have had significant gains.It is an important contributor to the digital economy of the country.



The growing IT sector is set to boost the bug tracking software market.However, in recent times, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc in the US.



The country has the highest number of affected people.Such conditions have slowed down the functioning of several businesses.



The software industry is being spared of the brunt in comparison to other sectors, which is accredited to the utilization of certain software solutions. There is a rising demand for collaboration tools for supplementing the work from home initiative. A bug tracking software is an intrinsic tool that aids in managing, reporting, and capturing data with bugs. It also comes in handy for tracking issues, managing backlogs & workflow, and detecting defects. There is already a large presence of software development companies in North America that use bug tracking systems. Now, with the Coronavirus scenario and the subsequent restrictions, there will be increasing demand for such solutions and tools, given the implementation of several initiatives, like working from home.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the vendors in the market include, Axosoft Llc, Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd, Inflectra Corporation, Airbrake Llc, Bugsnag Inc, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. AIRBRAKE LLC

2. AXOSOFT LLC

3. BUGSNAG INC

4. INFLECTRA CORPORATION

5. ZOHO CORPORATION PVT LTD



