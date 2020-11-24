NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The US Clear aligners market is projected to reachUS$ 1,766.45 million by 2027 from US$ 651.23 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow ata CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.







The growth of the US Clear aligners market is attributed to growing prevalence of dental problems, rising incidence of malocclusions in children, and increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures. However, high cost of clear aligners is likely to have a negative impact on market growth.



Dental cosmetic surgery is one of the most common cosmetic procedures across the world.The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) is the primary dental resource for patients as they attempt to maintain their health, function, and look for their lifetime.



According to the American Society for Plastic Surgery (ASPS), cosmetic dentistry experienced a recent boom with a 47% increase in procedures demanded by people of age 51–64 years.



The cost of the dental cosmetic procedure is less in Mexico.The difference in the price of the average cosmetic dentist procedure and a top cosmetic dentist procedure in Mexico is around US$ 50 to US$ 150 per crown or veneer.



Mexico dentists provide cheap crowns with high-quality laboratories and materials. As per the recent survey of dental professionals of American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) 2015, cosmetic procedures continue to be popular among the patients seeking cosmetic treatments in the US. Moreover, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the dental cosmetic procedures are anticipated to rise by 19% from 2016 to 2026 in the US

Cosmetic surgeries have become one of the largest demanding sectors in recent years.The aesthetic procedures are no longer restricted to only the rich and famous.



The middle-class population has increasingly been witnessed in US to undergo these procedures due to the high urge to have enhanced aesthetic appeals. Considering the easy accessibility and practicality of dental with reforming surgical procedures, an increase in the number of surgeries performed is likely to be a prevalent driver for the market.It is playing a dynamic role in the rural area as it helps improve and enhance their economic condition. Thus, the growing cosmetic dentistry helps to drive the market in the coming years.



Based on type,the USclear aligners marketis segmented into Polyurethane Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG), and Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC). In 2019, the Polyurethane Plasticsegment held the largestshare of the market and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of in the market during the forecast period.In terms ofdistribution channel,the USclear aligners marketis categorizedinto direct sales, laboratories, and others. In 2019, the direct sales segment accounted forthe largest share of the marketand is anticipated to register the highest CAGRduring 2020–2027. Further, based onage, the USclear aligners marketis segmented intoadults and teenager. In 2019, the adults segment held a larger share of the market; however, the teenager segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGRduring the forecast period.



A few major primary and secondary sources referred to in the process of preparing the report on the clear aligners market are the World Health Organization, American Dental Association, and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, among others.



