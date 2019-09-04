NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Contraceptive Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Pill, IUD, Diaphragm, Subdermal Implant, Condom, Vaginal Ring, Sponge, Injectable, Patch), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025

The U.S. contraceptive market size is expected to reach at USD 11.6 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing awareness about long-acting reversible contraceptive is expected to augment the product demand, thereby driving the market over the next few years. Availability of various contraceptive options for both men and women and growing awareness about the use of contraceptive among teens in the region are also likely to fuel the U.S. contraceptive market.



Furthermore, recent mergers & acquisitions along with commercialization of newer drugs and devices are likely to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2015, a new diaphragm, Caya, launched in U.S. after 50 years of gap. The device is 94% effective when used perfectly. Among different contraceptive product types, oral contraceptive pills accounted for the largest share of the regional market in 2017 mainly due to its effectiveness, easy availability, and low costs.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Condom segment accounted for the second-largest share of the market. This can be attributed to its ability to provide protection against Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)



Intrauterine Device (IUD) segment accounted for the significant share in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period



Subdermal implant segment is expected to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period due to its 100% effectivity, easy insertion and removal mechanism, and ability to prevent pregnancy for 3 to 5 years



Some of the key companies in the U.S. contraceptive market are Mayer Laboratories, Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Bayer AG, Reckitt Benckiser Plc; Pfizer, Inc.; Cooper Surgical, Inc.; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; and Merck & Co.



