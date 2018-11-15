NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Digital Signage Market Analysis Report By Component, By Hardware Components, By Display Type, By Technology, By Size, By Software, By Application, By Location, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The U.S. digital signage market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.90 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The demand for digital signage is expected to increase as advertisers, enterprises, and corporates are increasingly adopting digital signage to promote and distribute content.Advancements in the display technology are also likely to drive the market.



Growing adoption of digital signage is due to increasing demand for advertising content with enhanced quality and better sharpness.Rising demand for 4K embedded digital displays is addressing increase in need for enhanced sharp images.



Digital signage above 52 inches are poised to gain popularity over the forecast period as advertisers are increasingly preferring outdoor advertising.



Besides, software providers are engaged in providing design solutions, that are compatible with multiple operating systems, to new entrants of the digital signage industry.Providers of design solutions are targeting new entrants of the digital signage market with solutions compatible with different operating systems.



They are particularly offering cloud-based design solutions that can aid in managing advertising content being displayed on digital signage.



Operational cost of companies is reduced by cutting down the use of paper for advertisement and deviating from traditional marketing activities.In addition, combination of LED-backlit panels is resulting in substantial energy savings.



Decrease in energy consumption owing to adoption of enhanced technologies, which includes LED, is attracting enterprises to elect for digital signage.



The West region accounted for the largest share in the market in 2017.It is estimated to remain the highest revenue-generating regional market until 2025.



The Midwest region is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to burgeoning sales of digital signage in multiple verticals of various states.



Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc.; Intel Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; BrightSign, LLC; Keywest Technology, Inc.; Planar System Inc.; Scala, Inc.; and Hughes Network Systems LLC.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The LCD segment, on the basis of display technology, commanded the leading share in the market in 2017 owing to lower manufacturing cost and benefits associated with the LCD technology

• The retail industry was the most prominent application segment in the market in 2017. It is estimated to retain its position through 2025, as there is high competition in the industry, which augments the need for innovative advertising medium

• Transparent LED screens, based on display type, are projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period as high level of transparency and resolution offered by them proves to be lucrative for advertisers

• The hardware segment, which includes displays and media players, is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast horizon as users remain keen on adopting different types of displays.



