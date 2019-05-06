NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US earphones and headphones market is expected to reach more than $9 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR more than 12% during the forecast period.



Vendors are adopting new technologies to develop next-gen headphones, thereby driving the US earphones and headphones market. Exponential growth has been witnessed in the use of smart and wearable devices, which is expected to drive the demand for earphones and headphones. A significant trend observed worldwide is the introduction of true wireless earphones, which was introduced by Bragi in 2015. With a keen eye on the changing market landscape, vendors such as JBL, Apple, and Harman, a Samsung subsidiary, launched wireless earbuds, which incorporate several smart features in their earphones.

This market research report on the US earphones and headphones market covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study includes insights on segmentation by product types (wired, wireless, and truly wireless), by end-user types (entertainment, fitness and gym, and gaming), feature types (smart and non-smart), types (in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear), and distribution channels (hypermarkets and supermarkets, multi-branded stores, exclusive stores, online, and others)

The study considers the present scenario of the US earphones and headphones market and dynamics for the period 2019?2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes both the demand and supply sides of the market. It profiles and analyzes leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the US headphones market.



US Earphones and Headphones Market: Dynamics



The US durable consumer industry market is witnessing the growing penetration of IoT. Several brands are exploring means to use IoT to streamline manufacturing and SPM processes to deliver more personalized customer experience. Globally, vendors are increasing spending on IoT to provide proactive customer services. The emergence of innovative technology in the US earphones and headphones market is having a profound impact on the product design, development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, aftersales. One of the most critical aspects of incorporating IoT into true wireless headphones is enhanced product usage mapping, which can provide insights about prospects and potential of products and services to the consumers.



US Earphones and Headphones Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by technology, end users, features, types, and distribution channel.

The US earphones and headphones market by technology can be classified into wired, wireless, and truly wireless. Wireless earphones have witnessed tremendous growth and captured more than one-third of the earphones market in the US. Hassle free usage, high-quality sound, enhanced aesthetic appeal, and integration with home entertainment systems are driving the sale of wireless headphones

Entertainment, sports and fitness, and gaming sectors are the prominent end-users of earbuds. In terms of revenue, the entertainment sector dominates more than one-third of the market. A significant number of consumers are also using headphones during fitness and gaming activities. Vendors are focusing on introducing high-quality headphones that are compatible with advanced Bluetooth devices. These devices are high in demand among music enthusiasts. Headphones manufacturers are also collaborating with several music artists to launch special edition headphones.

The US earphones and headphones market by features can be categorized into smart and non-smart. Smart headphones connect the smartphone and other smart devices using wire-free technologies such as Bluetooth, NFS, and IR. They have evolved from offering a style quotient to resolving real-time challenges. These headphones are loaded with modern, advanced features such as virtual assistants, gesture recognition, biometric monitoring, voice controls, and language translation. The rising adoption of wireless headphones is driving the US earphones and headphones market, including wired and wireless headphones.

Recent technological advancements in on-ear headphones have increased demand and improved the quality of on-ear headphones. The US earphones and headphones market is also witnessing an increase in the number of vendors that have added new on-ear headphone models to their portfolio.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets, multi-branded stores, exclusive shops, and online stores are the major distribution channels in the US earphones and headphones market. Online stores are expected to be the largest distribution channel due to the growing internet penetration, increasing smartphone users base, and growing online shopping trend. Amazon is one of the leading online retailers in the US market. Exclusive stores are also gaining momentum, and they are likely to drive the sale during the forecast period



Market Segmentation by Technology

• Wired

• Wireless

• Truly wireless

Market Segmentation by End-user

• Entertainment

• Fitness and Gym

• Gaming

Market Segmentation by Features

• Smart

• Non-smart

Market Segmentation by Product Type

• In-ear

• On-ear

• Over-ear

Market Segmentation by Distribution

• Hypermarket and Supermarkets

• Multi-branded Stores

• Exclusive Stores

• Online

• Others



Key Vendor Analysis

With the regular technological advancements, the US earphones and headphones market is likely to witness the implementation of IoT in headphones, the availability of real-time language translation features, and the integration of smartphones with hearing aids. Currently, earbuds are not used only as a consumer good, but they are also becoming fashion accessories. The prominent vendors in US earphones and headphones market are actively involved in strategic acquisitions and mergers, which are expected to make profitable results during the forecast period.



Major Vendors in US Earphones and Headphones Market:

• Apple

o Business Overview

o Key Strengths

o Key Strategies

o Key Opportunities

• Bose

• Samsung

• Sony

• Sennheiser

• Skullcandy

• LG Electronics



Prominent Players in the US Earphones and Headphones Market are:

Key Market Insights

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the US earphones and headphones market for the forecast period 2019–2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the US earphones and headphones market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of US earphones and headphones market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the US earphones and headphones market



