The U.S. Home Automation and Security Technology Report 2021-2026: Google and Comcast are Moving More Aggressively to Capture a Share of the $15.8 Bn Market

The U.S. market for home automation systems should grow from $9.0 billion in 2021 to $15.8 billion by 2026, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% for the period of 2021-2026.
Companies such as Google and Comcast are moving more aggressively to capture a share of the home automation market. The home automation market in the U.S. is very competitive, the players are constantly and aggressively developing solutions to suit the user needs.
The players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, product development and launch, among others to sustain and grow in the market. For example, in January 2020, Vivint Smart Home, Inc. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. entered a merger that resulted in Vivint becoming a publicly-traded company.
The top priority for the businesses is to safeguard consumer and workers' health. Partial or full plant closures could continue for manufacturers in regions that have been hard-hit for extended periods. COVID-19 has impacted nearly all regions, but especially in the U.S., which has experienced a sharp increase in diagnosed cases. COVID-19 has critically impacted nearly all global industries, which includes the market for U.S. Home Automation and Security Technologies.
The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially impacted the residential real estate market in the U.S. Despite the economy's recovery, increased unemployment and economic uncertainty may continue to affect the housing market through 2020 and beyond. The pandemic's impact on the U.S. housing market significantly affected the market of home automation and security technologies in 2020.
Consumers of home automation solutions seek the following:
- Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to protect against fire and carbon monoxide.
- Flood sensors to protect against potential water damage.
- Door sensors and glass-break break sensors to notify homeowners of attempted forced entry.
- Indoor and outdoor security cameras to monitor homes, view video footage and be notified of suspicious activity.
- 24/7 monitoring to assist in an emergency or crisis, keeping the home and the people safe and protected.
The Report Includes
- 24 tables
- An overview of the U.S. market for home automation and security technologies
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2023 and projection of CAGR through 2026
- Evaluation of market size and forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth
- Explanation of home automation functions and enabling technologies for home automation, and description of controllers along with a comparison between hardware-based controllers and software-based controllers
- Description of small stand-alone devices and complex smart home networks, and discussion on their ability to tie numerous electric devices located around the house to a programmable computer brain
- Details about devices and technologies of automated energy management systems and information on wireless technologies such as ZigBee, Z-Wave, Wi-Fi and INSTEON
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and comprehensive company profiles of major players including Powerline Control Systems Inc., Echelon Corp., General Electric Co., Microsoft Corp., and Honeywell International Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Home Automation
- Definition
- U.S. Home Automation Market by Function
- Lighting Automation
- HVAC Automation
- Automated Energy Management
- Home Security Systems
- Integrated (Multifunction) Home Automation Systems
- Enabling Technologies for Home Automation
- Main Control Units
- User Interface
- Sensors
- Actuators and Output Devices
- Wiring and Networking
Chapter 4 Market Environment for Home Automation
- Impact of COVID-19
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
Chapter 5 Home Lighting Automation
- Devices and Technologies
- Central Control Unit
- User Interfaces
- Sensors
- Actuators and Output Devices
- Automated Window Coverings
- Smart Windows
- Light Harvesting
- Wiring and Networking
- Providers
- Market for Components for Home Lighting Automation Systems
- Market for Components for Home Lighting Automation Systems by Application
- New Residential Construction
- Retrofit Systems
- Automated Window Coverings
- Smart Glass and Automated Controller Interfaces
Chapter 6 Automated Home HVAC Control
- Devices and Technologies
- Controls
- User Interfaces
- Sensors
- Actuators and Output Devices
- Wiring and Networking
- Providers
- Market for Components of Automated Home HVAC Systems
Chapter 7 Automated Home Energy Management
- Devices and Technologies
- Controllers
- User Interfaces
- Sensors
- Wiring and Networking
- Providers
- Market for Components for Automated Home Energy Management Systems
- Market for Controllers
- Market for User Interfaces
Chapter 8 Automated Home Entertainment Systems
- Devices and Technologies
- Controllers
- Digital Media Servers
- Amplifiers, Switches, Distribution Modules, Power Sources
- Types of Multi-room Devices
- User Interfaces
- Actuators and Output Devices
- Wiring and Networking
- Providers
- Market for Components for Automated Home Entertainment Systems
- Controllers
- User Interfaces
Chapter 9 Automated Home Security Systems
- Devices and Technologies
- Controls
- User Interface
- Sensors
- Output Devices
- Wiring and Networking
- Providers
- Market for Components for Automated Home Security Systems
Chapter 10 Integrated Home Automation
- Devices and Technologies
- Controllers
- Providers
- Market for Integrated Home Automation Systems
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Lighting Automation
- Centralite Systems Inc.
- Futronix Co., Ltd.
- Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
- Mechoshade Systems Inc.
- Powerline Control Systems Inc.
- Research Frontiers Inc.
- Sage Electrochromics Inc.
- Savant Systems Llc
- Schneider Electric/Square D Co.
- Solar Shading Systems
- Somfy Systems Inc.
- Vantage Controls Inc.
- Wattstopper
- Energy Management
- Comverge Inc.
- Cooper Industries Inc.
- Ecobee
- Echelon Corp.
- Elster Llc
- Emeter Corp.
- Energate Inc.
- Energeno Ltd.
- Energyict Inc.
- Gainspan Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Google.Org
- Green Energy Options Ltd.
- Grid Net Inc.
- Itron Inc.
- Landis+Gyr, Ag
- Mmb Networks
- Radio Thermostat Company Of America
- Rentbits
- Sensus Metering Systems
- Sequentric Energy Systems Llc
- Silicon Labs
- Tendril Networks Inc.
- Trilliant Networks
- Home Entertainment Automation Systems
- Amx Llc
- Control4 Corp.
- Crestron Electronics Inc.
- Elan Home Systems Llc
- Embedded Automation Inc.
- Logitech International S.A.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nuvo Technologies Inc.
- Remote Technologies Inc.
- Royal Philips Electronics, Nv
- Russound
- Sonos Inc.
- Universal Remote Control
- Xantech Llc
- Hvac Automation Systems
- Automated Environmental Systems Llc
- Ewc Controls Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Res Automatica Ltd.
- Research Products Corp.
- Residential Control Systems
- Suncourt Inc.
- Trane Inc.
- Wattmaster Controls Inc.
- White-Rogers Co.
- Zonex Systems Inc.
- Home Security Systems
- Bosch Security Systems Inc.
- Digital Security Controls
- Linear Llc
- Mace Security International Inc.
- Optex Inc.
- Visonic Group
- Integrated Home Automation
- Exceptional Innovation
