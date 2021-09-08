The US LBM Foundation Golf Tournament Raises More Than $350,000

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US LBM Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by leading specialty building materials distributor US LBM, raised more than $350,000 for multiple charities through the fifth edition of its charity golf tournament, which was recently held at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Of the funds raised at this year's event, the US LBM Foundation has pledged $50,000 to relief efforts for Hurricane Ida and $25,000 to support Caldor Fire relief efforts in Northern California.

Additionally, the Foundation will donate $25,000 to Live the Life of South Florida, on behalf of Bernhard Langer, US LBM's brand ambassador on the PGA TOUR Champions. Langer attended this year's tournament, offering advice to golfers at the course's signature island green on hole 17, one of the most well-known golf holes in the world.

"This year's event was the most successful in the US LBM Foundation's history and allows us to continue the mission we began nearly a decade ago, giving back to the communities where we live and work," said L.T. Gibson, president and CEO of US LBM and the US LBM Foundation. "Unfortunately, events of the past few days and weeks remind us of just how great the need can be when disasters occur, and we're tremendously grateful to our sponsors for their support so that we can provide assistance to our communities when and where it's needed most."

Since its inception in 2013, the US LBM Foundation has provided more than $1 million to support organizations that honor veterans and their families, provide housing for those in need, support the development and health of children, aid victims of natural disasters and promote the prevention and treatment of diseases.

Sponsors of this year's tournament included Alpine, Andersen Windows and Doors, AZEK Building Products, Boise Cascade, Canfor, CertainTeed, Deloitte, GAF, Hampton Lumber, Honigman, Huber Engineered Woods, Huttig Building Products, James Hardie, Knauf Insulation, LP Building Solutions, Makita, Marvin Windows and Doors, Masonite, Masterbrand, Metrie, Mi Windows, MiTek Builder Products, National Gypsum, National Nail, Novo, Orgill, Owens Corning, PlyGem, PrimeSource, PwC, Royal Building Products, Simpson StrongTie, Therma-Tru, Trex, US Lumber, YellaWood and Weyerhaeuser.

The US LBM Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in communities across the United States. The Foundation was established in 2013 by US LBM, a leader in the building materials industry, to help fulfill the company's mission of giving back in the communities where it operates. The US LBM Foundation supports causes and organizations through financial and in-kind donations that address critical community challenges, including economic development, housing, health care and human services. For more information, visit uslbmfoundation.org.

