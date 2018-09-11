The U.S Minority Chamber Of Commerce Announces Its National Campaign "No More" And Holding A National Summit In Miami Dade County To Commemorate The National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce a national business organization announces its initiative NO MORE INITIATIVE commemorating National Domestic Violence Awareness Month with the announcing of the national summit that shed light on different experiences with domestic violence, sexual assault, harassment, and abuse. The organization has joined forces with one of its steering committee members, Agape Seed of Love, Inc, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, to recognize families as survivors.

"Our business association is dedicated to work with members and partners on different community issues, If we want to end the epidemic of domestic violence in our minority culture, we must listen to and learn from all survivors," said Doug Mayorga, CEO of the U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce based in Washington DC with operation centers in Miami, Atlanta, New York and Puerto Rico. "This initiative is a national voice to make a call about the Domestic Violence Awareness Month and beyond, we are working with our partners to use the power of media, volunteers and of grassroots organizing to encourage greater awareness and action."

"We are very proud and confident about our mission to assist vulnerable families in this evil sickness affecting our community with compassion for all survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse and assault, regardless of their gender identity or expression of origin," said Edgar Gomez, CEO of the new organization Agape Seeds of Love in Miami Dade. "We are committed to assist survivors in different capacities to change the page for a new development and compassion."

In other hands, the Executive Director of Agape Seeds of Love Rogercy Daniela Jordan said "Every day we are part of different experience in our community about domestic violence, to me, the greatest privilege as a director is being able to channel and express human stories that can empower and inspire others to survive and continue their life for a better opportunity."

About the Agape Seeds of Love Inc: founded in 2017, is a not-for-profit educational and professional organization in Miami Dade County and was created to be a long tradition of service and outreach, with focus on: Women with domestic violence. The center will be a trusted voice for families suffering from domestic violence, serving as an advocate, partner and convener to identify and inform the public regarding societal issues on a tragedy living every day in our community.

About Minority Voice NO MORE initiative: A strong advocacy platform by the U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce, is the first of its kind in transforming sexual abuse experienced by families into an actionable community issue. The national initiative seeking to shed light on the reality where each woman and man proceed to have a candid conversation about what it means to acknowledge and support families who have had these experiences.

About the U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce (USMCC): Is a nonprofit economic and business organization whose mission is to help vulnerable communities by providing information and support resources on different conferences in all kind of sectors. In the 18 years since it was founded, USMCC has become a leading voice in the minority business groups, and has partnered with organizations, governments, large corporations, and organized social campaigns such as the Domestic Violence, Forum, Landlord Corruption Initiatives and Abuse of Authorities Platforms. For more information about the USMCC visit: www.minoritychamber.net

For more information:

Maria Loaisiga

786-406.2190

director@minoritychamber.net

SOURCE Minority Chamber of Commerce

