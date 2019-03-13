The U.S. Mint recognizes 100th anniversary of The American Legion with release of commemorative coins

"I am proud that any surcharges received from sales of American Legion commemorative coins will help us continue to fulfill our mission. Whether it is delivering hope in a time of need, advocating for veterans' benefits, giving college scholarships to our nation's youth or providing much-needed assistance to veterans, servicemembers and their families, The American Legion will be there."

The American Legion 100th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Act set a record for coin bills in Congress, with 385 House members and 75 senators signing on as co-sponsors. The legislation directs the Secretary of the Treasury to mint and issue $5 gold, silver dollar and clad half-dollar coins in celebration of the 100th anniversary of The American Legion. This numismatic program is self-sustaining and operates at no cost to taxpayers.

Introductory prices are in effect until April 15, 2019 at 3 p.m. EDT, after which regular pricing will take effect. Orders for the $5 gold coins will be limited to one per household for the first 24-hours of sales. There is also a Three-Coin Proof Set, which is limited to 7,500 units and also has a household order limit of one. Later this year, the U.S. Mint will offer a limited edition American Legion Silver Dollar and American Veterans Medal Set, consisting of one American Legion Proof Silver Dollar and one 99.9% silver medal honoring veterans. This set is limited to 10,000 units. The medal honoring veterans in this set will be struck in silver – only for this set – and will not be struck in silver again. A bronze version of the medal honoring veterans will be available in the future.

For more information about the 2019 American Legion 100th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program, visit legion.org/coin. For more information about the United States Mint visit usmint.gov/about.

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members in 12,875 posts in communities across the U.S. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow servicemembers and veterans.

