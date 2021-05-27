The U.S.A., the country with the largest volume of trash production in the world, is to cash on trashes

The World Bank's 'What a Waste 2.0' report estimated the solid waste production worldwide will be 3.44 billion tons by 2050 while it was 2 billion tons in 2016. The annual waste production rate would increase by at least 33% every year.

Waste treatment issue is an inevitable byproduct of the rapid urbanization, economic and population growth. The increased time at home, delivery of food with plastic packaging, and masks of Covid-19 also contributed to the increase of waste; one study estimated that 12.9 million masks are thrown away monthly worldwide.

Residents in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, including New York with 10,000 ton of daily waste volume, are left to deal with the wastes alone. The city government of New York has introduced a food waste recycling program since 2016 as garden and food wastes that can be used for fertilizers take up a third of the waste production; however, its budget decreased to 24 million dollars since Covid-19.

The world's waste treatment industry is likely to expand to 530 billion dollars (KRW 645 trillion) by 2025, from its 330 billion dollar (KRW 401 trillion) in 2017, with annual growth rate of minimum 6%. In the United States, many plants are in operation due to the commercialization of solid fuel manufacturing technology and combustion technology for organic waste resources such as food and wood waste; it's focusing on bio-gas and production of electricity and steam with large-scale combustion systems.

