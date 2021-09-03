The USAA Foundation, Inc. Donates $500,000 to Assist with Hurricane Ida Recovery

"Readiness and support for our members, employees and communities is our priority with any storm," said Harriet Dominique, President of The USAA Foundation, Inc. "Team Rubicon and American Red Cross are boots on the ground helping those impacted by Hurricane Ida and we want to be right there with them to help support as much as we can."

Team Rubicon already deployed volunteers to the impacted regions and will utilize The USAA Foundation's funding to stand up operations in Hammond and Houma, Louisiana.

"USAA and The USAA Foundation have been some of Team Rubicon's longest-standing partners and this donation will help us expand the services we can provide to the communities impacted by Hurricane Ida," said Art delaCruz, CEO of Team Rubicon. "This funding will jumpstart our efforts to getting Greyshirts on the ground to assist in Louisiana and Mississippi's recovery."

American Red Cross had approximately 650 volunteers on the ground prior to Hurricane Ida making landfall. "The generous gift from The USAA Foundation will provide so much comfort and hope to people experiencing tragedy across the country," said Marty McKellips, Regional Chief Executive Officer of American Red Cross. "The funds will ensure the Red Cross has the resources we need to feed hungry people, deliver much needed medicine and supplies, and give people the strength to rebuild their lives."

In 2020, USAA and The USAA Foundation, Inc. committed $87 million to nonprofit organizations in support of pandemic-related relief, racial equality, and other critical needs across our communities. Additionally, USAA employees gave more than $10 million to nonprofit organizations and logged more than 185,000 volunteer hours to support our communities and those in need.

For those interested in learning more about how they can volunteer their time or donate to relief efforts, visit usaa.com/help. To file an insurance claim, please visit usaa.com/help for more information.

The USAA Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit, tax-exempt IRS 501(c)(3) organization and cannot endorse or promote any commercial supplier, product or service.

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

