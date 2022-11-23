The Used Construction Equipment Market Booming in Poland - Around 25K Units to be Sold by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest market research report, Poland used construction equipment market size to reach USD 523.4 million by 2028. Poland used construction equipment market to witness the sale of 25k units by 2028.

In Poland, demand for used construction equipment is expected to rise as railway stations and airports are upgraded. The government's Energy Policy 2040 focuses on increasing renewable energy capacity by 2030, which will drive the demand for material handling equipment.

POLAND USED CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET

Poland Used Construction Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size 2021 USD 402.4 Million Market Size 2028 USD 523.4 Million CAGR (2022-2027) 3.8 % Historic Year 2019-2020 Base year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2028 Region Covered Poland Key Leading Cities Warsaw, Poznan, and Upper Silesia Market Analysis by Type Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, and Material Handling Equipment Market Analysis by End-User Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others Market Dynamics Infrastructure & public transit projects increase used construction equipment utilization, rising coal mining activities are expected to drive demand for large used construction equipment, and disruption of supply of iron ore in the polish market drive Poland used equipment market Key Companies Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, Liebherr, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, XCMG, Hyundai Construction Machinery, JCB, Kobelco, Manitou, TUR Poland, Yanmar, and LiuGong Auctioneers Profile Ritchie Bros., Equippo, Sandhills Global, Surplex, Angermann machinery & equipment GmbH & co., and Klaravik Distributor Profiles Bellator Sp. Z.o.o, Waryński Trade Sp. z o.o., and Norma Machinery Page number 118

Key Highlights of the Report

The Polish government unveiled its plans to invest $44.6 billion in developing roads and railways. There has been a considerable rise in investment in the country's renewable energy sector, as indicated by a grant of $735 million for solar & wind projects. Also, the government planned to invest $3 billion in the National Railways Program.

In addition, the Polish government introduced Energy Policy 2040 to develop the renewable energy market in 2021. The government aims to increase solar & wind capacity by 32% by 2030. In addition, the government also planned a National Energy and Climate Plan for 2021–2030; the government aims to achieve ~23% of energy production by renewable resources.

The Polish housing market will witness a sharp decline in 2022. The sector is adversely impacted by rising building material prices and a rising in immigrants from Ukraine . A sharp rise in inflation rate moving consumers buying capacity resulted in a 21% decline in building permits in Jan 2022 compared to Jan 2022 .

. A sharp rise in inflation rate moving consumers buying capacity resulted in a 21% decline in building permits in compared to . Rising raw material & labor cost is another major challenge in the Polish used construction equipment market. A shortage of raw materials and increasing labor & energy prices in 2022 will adversely impact the Polish construction industry. One of the significant reasons for the depletion of labor in the Polish market is the ongoing Russia & Ukraine War in 2022. According to Polish government data, nearly 400,000 foreign laborers work in the Polish construction industry, of which Labor from Ukraine accounts for ~80%.

Market Trends & Drivers

Government Investment in the Development of Transport Infrastructure & European Union Recovery Resilience Plan

The surge in infrastructure investment under the Nation Recovery Plan is expected to drive economic recovery. In 2021, the European Union granted USD 24.9 billion under its Recovery & Resilience Program. Additionally, in 2021, the Polish government unveiled its plans to invest USD 44.6 billion in the development of roads and railways. There has been a considerable rise in investment in the country's renewable energy sector, as indicated by a grant of USD 735 million for solar & wind projects. Also, the government planned to invest USD 3 billion under the National Railways Program. Thus, the growth of transport infrastructure & renewable energy sectors is expected to propel the demand for earthmoving equipment, such as excavators & loaders in Poland's used construction equipment market.

In 2021, the Polish government introduced Energy Policy 2040 to develop the renewable energy market. The government aims to increase solar & wind capacity by 32% by 2030. In addition, the country also planned National Energy and Climate Plan for 2021–2030 and aims to achieve ~23% of energy production by renewable resources. According to the Institute of Renewable Energy, Poland's Solar photovoltaic capacity in 2022 exceeded 10 GW in May and is expected to reach 12 GW by the end of the year. The country aims to increase solar capacity to 20 GW by 2025. These steps of the nation toward renewable energy will propel the growth of Poland used construction equipment market.

Infrastructure & Public Transit Projects Increases Used Construction Equipment Utilization

In 2022, the Polish government doubled the investment in the railway's development plan. Nearly USD 2.1 billion will be allocated for constructing 1,200 kilometers of railway lines across Poland in 2022. The government also planned to invest USD 75 billion under the National Railways Program in 2021; this program is focused on developing 230 infrastructure projects in railways sectors and the upgradation of 8,999 kilometers of railways lines. The railway's development projects are dedicated to modernizing southern Poland's Chorzow-Zdunska Wola region and linking seaports in the Gdansk, Swinoujscie, & Gdynia region of the country. Such railway development projects will boost Poland used construction equipment market growth.

The country is also investing in improving roadways and planning to build 100 ring roads from 2020-2030 across the nation. A fund of USD 5.9 billion was allocated for developing 820 kilometers of ring roads across the country in 2020. Growing transport infrastructure is expected to drive demand for earthmoving & road construction equipment in Poland used construction equipment market.

Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Volvo Construction Equipment

Liebherr

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

XCMG

Hyundai Construction Machinery

JCB

Kobelco

Other Prominent Vendors

Manitou

TUR Poland

Yanmar

LiuGong

Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros .

. Equippo

Sandhills Global

Surplex

Angermann machinery & equipment GmbH & co.

Klaravik

Distributor Profiles

Bellator Sp. Z.o.o

Waryński Trade Sp. z o.o.

Norma Machinery

Poland Used Construction Equipment Market Report Includes Segments by

Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment:

Excavator



Backhoe Loaders



Motor Graders



Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Material Handling Equipment

Crane



Forklift & Telescopic Handlers



Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers



Asphalt Pavers

End Users

Construction



Manufacturing



Mining



Others

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Executive Summary



2. The Market Overview

2.1. Economic Scenario, Major Infrastructure Projects



3. Poland Used Construction Equipment (Type & Application)

3.1. Poland Used Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)

3.1.1. Earth Moving Equipment

3.1.1.1. Excavator

3.1.1.2. Backhoe Loader

3.1.1.3. Motor Grader

3.1.1.4. Other Earth Moving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, etc.)

3.1.2. Material Handling Equipment

3.1.2.1. Crane

3.1.2.2. Forklift and Telescopic Handler

3.1.2.3. Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc.)

3.1.3. Road Construction Equipment

3.1.3.1. Road Roller

3.1.3.2. Asphalt Paver

3.2. Poland Used Construction Equipment Market by Application (Volume & Value)

3.2.1. Construction

3.2.2. Mining

3.2.3. Manufacturing

3.2.4. Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management, etc.)



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Advantage Poland, Key Economic Regions, Advantage of Used Equipment, Inception of Used Equipment, Pricing of Used Construction Equipment Supply Chain Analysis, COVID-19 Impact



5. Technology Development

5.1. Advent of New Technology



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2. Major Vendors (Caterpillar | Volvo Construction Equipment| Komatsu | Hitachi Construction Machinery | Manitou | Liebherr | Hyundai Construction Equipment | JCB | Kobelco| TUR Poland | XCMG |Liu Gong | Yanmar)

6.3. Other Prominent Vendors

6.4. Auctioneer Profile

6.5. Distributors Profile



7. Quantitative Summary

8. Report Summary

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Abbreviations

8.3. List of Graphs

8.4. List of Tables



9. Report Scope & Definition

9.1. Research Methodology

9.2. Research Objective

9.3. Market Definition, Inclusion & Exclusion

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence