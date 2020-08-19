NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953051/?utm_source=PRN







The UV disinfection equipment market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 25% during the period 2019–2025.



The global UV disinfection equipment market is likely to grow on account of the increasing demand for safe and clean drinking water and the declining freshwater resources. The growth in industrialization activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan has led to high-level pollution in water bodies, which, in turn, is expected to influence the growth of the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market. Currently, the market is witnessing a trend that involves the combined use of UV disinfectants and ozone. This trend has been adopted against a few water-borne gastrointestinal disorders. Microbes belonging to Cryptosporidium species are chlorine-resistant; however, they can be efficiently filtered as well as disinfected through UV disinfection. This will fuel the growth of advanced disinfection techniques and equipment, such as ultraviolet disinfection.



With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for high-quality surface disinfectants across the globe in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers is growing. Also, the market is driven by the growing number of laboratories and rising awareness among people about personal hygiene. Therefore, the installation of UV disinfection equipment has also increased.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Demand for Clean and Safe Water

• High Demand of UV Air Purification

• Increased Investment to Develop UV Disinfection Technology



The study considers the present scenario of the UV disinfection equipment market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



UV Disinfection Equipment Market Segmentation

The global UV disinfection equipment market research report includes a detailed segmentation by application, power rating, end-users, and geography. The ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market has experienced increased acceptance in both municipal and household drinking water treatment systems. There are few large-scale UV water treatment plants in the US. The rapid growth of chemical, textile, and oil & gas industries in emerging economies has resulted in the generation of large quantities of wastewater. Increasing investments in wastewater treatment recycling by various private and public bodies across the globe are expected to water and wastewater segment growth.



The increase in concerns toward health and well-being in the global population has led to the adoption of hygiene practices, which have propelled the market for high-powered UV disinfection to purify water. Moreover, high-power devices are used in hospitals to disinfect the hospital environment to stop the spread of healthcare-acquired diseases. The high-energy portion of the ultraviolet spectrum called UV-C is the most effective for disinfection. UV-C light has been used for many years to disinfect industrial surfaces and sanitize drinking water. Therefore, UV disinfection is highly advantageous for use in hospitals as they kill spore-forming bacterium Clostridium difficile, which is a major source of hospital-acquired infections.



UV disinfection in the dairy industry is used in the packaging of fresh milk products specifically. The installation of UV tunnels over the production lines provides an effective solution to keep food safe and clean. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for disinfection in the food and beverage industry has increased drastically, thereby driving the UV disinfection equipment market.



Hotels kitchens need to maintain proper hygiene. Therefore, hotels use UV lights in cleaning kitchens and food preparation areas. Knives, cutting boards, sinks, shelves, and cookware require to be disinfected using ultraviolet light technology. Therefore, the increasing number of spas and salons across the world has increased the demand for ultraviolet disinfection equipment in the hospitality segment. After the outbreak of COVID-19, most hotels are installing disinfection lamps, air purifiers to maintain hygiene and kill the virus.



Segmentation by Application

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Process Water Treatment

• Air Treatment

• Surface Disinfection

Segmentation by Power Rating

• Low Power

• Medium Power

• High Power

Segmentation by End-user

• Industrial

• Hospitality

• Commercial

• Residential

• Healthcare

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The North America market is estimated to account for a major UV disinfection equipment market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for UV extensive technology in several end-user industries, including food and beverage and water & wastewater treatment industry in the US and Canada in the region. The increase in incidences of pandemic diseases such as H1N1, chronic diseases, and the growth in the aging population boost the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market in North America. The growing concerns regarding safe drinking water in developing nations and the rise in demand for UVC lamps for air treatment and surface disinfection during the Covid-19 pandemic augment the growth of the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market. However, a high cost associated with ultraviolet lamps as compared to conventional disinfectants impedes the market growth.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global UV disinfection equipment market is fragmented. Market vendors will try to gain higher market shares by offering advanced products or expanding their business to new regions. Advanced UV Inc., American Ultraviolet Inc., and Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising concerns over freshwater scarcity will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of refurbished UV disinfection equipment will challenge the growth of market participants. Vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The manufacturers emphasize identifying new market opportunities, thereby setting up certain goals to achieve productivity and efficient usage of capital resources. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. UV disinfection equipment manufacturers in India are experiencing enhanced demand on account of increased healthcare expenditure and rapid urbanization.



Prominent Vendors

• Ultraviolet Corporation

• Danaher Corporation

• Evoqua Water Technologies

• Halma

• Xylem



Other Prominent Vendors

• Advanced UV

• Alfaa UV

• American Ultraviolet

• Atlantium Technologies

• ATG Evoqua Technology

• Australian Ultraviolet

• Aquatic Solutions

• Aquafine Corporation

• AquaNetto Group

• Genesis Water Technologies Inc.

• Hitech Ultraviolet

• Jenfitch

• Klaran

• Dr. Hoenle

• LIT Company

• Lumalier Corporation

• Neotech Aqua Solutions

• Pure Aqua

• Purealytics

• RayVio

• SITA

• Snow Pure

• Typhon Treatment System Ltd.

• Ozonia

• UVO3 Limited

• ULTRAAQUA

• Ushio America

• UV Pure Technologies

• Water Health International



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the UV disinfection equipment market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market shares?

3. How is the growth of the hospitality segment influencing the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the UV disinfection equipment market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the UV disinfection equipment market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953051/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

