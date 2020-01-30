NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The vacuum evaporators market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value

The vacuum evaporators market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2024. The implementation of stringent environmental regulations, water scarcity across the globe, and increasing adoption of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems are major factors driving the vacuum evaporators market.



The wastewater treatment application segment is anticipated to lead the vacuum evaporators market during the forecast period

Based on application, the wastewater treatment segment led the vacuum evaporators market in 2018, in terms of value, and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Formulation and stringent implementation of various regulations regarding the discharge of effluents are expected to drive the demand for vacuum evaporators.



These environmental regulations compel companies around the globe to ensure zero liquid discharge into the environment. Therefore, various end-use industries, such as automotive, pharmaceutical, chemical & petrochemical, and food & beverage, are installing ZLD systems.



The MVR vacuum evaporators segment is projected to lead the market, by type of technology, during the forecast period

By type of technology, the MVR (mechanical vapor recompression) vacuum evaporators segment is projected to lead the vacuum evaporators market during the forecast period.MVR vacuum evaporators have, for decades, been used in the manufacturing industry for purposes such as desalinating sea water, concentrating juices, and treating wastewater on large industrial scales.



The MVR technology is newer compared to Thermal Vapor Recompression (TVR) and is rapidly replacing TVR in European and North American countries. However, MVR vacuum evaporators are costlier and consume more energy as compared to the other types.



Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the vacuum evaporators market during the forecast period

The vacuum evaporators market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2019 to 2024.The region is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world.



China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific are considered for the study of the Asia Pacific vacuum evaporators market.China, India, and Japan are witnessing rapid industrial, manufacturing, and infrastructural growth.



Some of the economies in Asia Pacific have tremendous market potential in terms of rising population, favorable government policy, industrial growth, and others.China and India are the two fastest-growing economies in the world.



Economic growth is expected to increase industrial activities in these countries, leading to increased demand for treated water. This, in turn, is expected to grow the market for vacuum evaporators in the Asia Pacific region.



Furthermore, as a part of the qualitative analysis of the vacuum evaporators market, the research provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market across the globe. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players, such as Veolia Water Technologies (France), Condorchem Envitech (Spain), Eco-Techno S.r.l. (Italy), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France), GEA Group AG (Germany), H2O GmbH (Germany), De Dietrich Process Systems (France), Sanshin Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lenntech (Netherlands), Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada), Bucher Unipektin (Switzerland), Alfa Laval (Sweden), SPX Flow Inc. (US), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Samsco Corporation (US), Praj Industries Limited (India), Encon Evaporators (US), S.A.I.T.A. Srl (Italy), and KMU LOFT Cleanwater GmbH (Germany).



