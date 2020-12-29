The Valencian International University contracts the services of eKYC Onboarding from Lleida.net

MADRID, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valencian International University (VIU) has contracted the eKYC Onboarding services from Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) for the identification of its customers and students.



eKYC Onboarding's platform is Lleida.net's proprietary platform created to allow for identification by videoconference in onboarding processes.



Developed especially for the financial sector, it is also used by educational and telecommunications companies.



The system complies with the authorization for non-presential identification procedures issued on February 12th, 2016 by SEPBLAC (Commission for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Monetary Offences of Spain).



Created in 2008, the Valencian Internacional University delivers a large part of its classes by videoconference, emulating a face-to-face class through the Internet.



The identification of students is therefore key to the development of their work.



"That an institution as prestigious as VIU bets on our technology is fundamental for the development of the company in the education sector," explained Sisco Sapena, founder and CEO of the company.



Lleida.net, which has offices in 19 countries around the world, is listed since last November in the OTCQX index of the OTC Markets Group in New York.



Since 2015, its shares are traded in BME Growth, in Madrid, and in Euronext Growth in Paris.



During this year, the company's shares have risen by more than 900 per cent, making it one of the companies whose value has grown the most in Europe.



It has 195 patents in the certified electronic notification industry from more than 50 countries, and more than 75 countries recognize the company's electronic communication methods as valid before public administrations and courts of law.

