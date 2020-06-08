The Valens Company and BRNT Launch Premium Vape Line "Made By" and Expand Custom Manufacturing Agreement

KELOWNA, BC, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Valens GroWorks Corp . (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) ("Valens" or "The Valens Company"), a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products, today announced the launch of a premium vape line, "Made By," in partnership with BRNT Ltd. ("BRNT"), in addition to a strategic amendment to its existing custom manufacturing agreement with the leading, cannabis ancillary company.

The new product line, "Made By," will include three ready-to-go, disposable vape pens with best-in-class features, engineered to the highest standards of safety. Designed in collaboration with Canadian artists, the aesthetically-bold pens come paired with premium, true-to-strain extracts with delicate terpene profiles, created to appeal to a range of consumer profiles. The line of vape pens will be available both online and at select retailers in Alberta later this month. In the coming weeks, the pens are expected to hit shelves in British Columbia, in addition to both online and in select stores in Ontario.

The line-up of vape pens include:

Headband: A high THC, low CBD blend, offering notes and scents of lemon, nutmeg and lavender designed for embracing one's creative side.





White Rhino: A high THC, low CBD blend, with aromas of blueberries and mangos, green grapes and Thai basil, created to inspire relaxation while taking in the fruit flavors of the tropics.





Critical Kali Mist: A high THC, low CBD blend, with hints of raspberry and orange sorbet, dill and parsley, and oregano, for those spontaneous and unforgettable moments.

The Company also announced a strategic amendment to its existing multi-year custom manufacturing agreement with BRNT. Prior agreement terms, including profit-sharing and minimums, were amended to a royalty structure to provide more streamlined economics and incentivize high volume sales in a dynamic market. The Valens Company is also partnering with BRNT on a new product line of 510 thread vape cartridges, set to launch in late fiscal 2020.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of 'Made By' with our trusted partner BRNT," said Tyler Robson, CEO of The Valens Company. "With the expansion of our original agreement, we continue to strengthen our existing platform with CPG partners who have a solid track record of delivering reliable and creative products to consumers. Our continued work with BRNT is a testament to Valens' differentiated capabilities to create and manufacture premium, customized vapes, a highly desired product with endless opportunities to reinvent new formats. The aesthetically pleasing hardware, innovative marketing, and next level taste profile of this new line of vape pens are sure to stand out to Canadian consumers. We look forward to seeing the response from consumers when 'Made By' hits shelves in the coming weeks."

About The Valens Company

The Valens Company is a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products. The Valens Company is focused on being the partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation and product development and custom manufacturing. Valens is the largest third-party extraction Company in Canada with an annual capacity of 425,000 kg of dried cannabis and hemp biomass at our purpose-built facility in Kelowna, British Columbia which is in the process of becoming European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant. The Valens Company currently offers a wide range of product formats, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays and vape pens as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, injectables, natural health products and has a strong pipeline of next-generation products in development for future release. Finally, The Valens Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Valens Labs is a Health Canada licensed ISO 17025 accredited cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical services and has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science. For more information, please visit http://thevalenscompany.com. The Valens Company's investor deck can be found specifically at http://thevalenscompany.com/investors/.

