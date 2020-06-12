The Valens Company Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

KELOWNA, BC, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Valens GroWorks Corp. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) ("Valens" or "The Valens Company"), a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce the voting results from The Valens Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held by way of live audio webcast on June 12, 2020.

The total number of common shares of The Valens Company ("Common Shares") represented by shareholders present during the live audio webcast and by proxy at the Meeting was 53,911,214 Common Shares, representing 42.10% of Valens' total issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in The Valens Company's notice of meeting and management information circular, dated May 12, 2020, were approved by the shareholders. In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out as follows:

Nominee Votes For

(%) Votes Withheld

(%) A. Tyler Robson 95.22% 4.78% Ashley McGrath 81.14% 18.86% Nitin Kaushal 99.16% 0.84% Deepak Anand 99.06% 0.94% Karin A. McCaskill 99.82% 0.18% Andrew Cockwell 99.83% 0.17% Renee Merrifield 95.84% 4.16%

Full details of the foregoing and results of the Meeting are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which is filed under Valens' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Valens Company is a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products. The Valens Company is focused on being the partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation and product development and custom manufacturing. Valens is the largest third-party extraction Company in Canada with an annual capacity of 425,000 kg of dried cannabis and hemp biomass at our purpose-built facility in Kelowna, British Columbia which is in the process of becoming European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant.

