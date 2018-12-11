LONDON, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The advertising industry is increasingly using FM broadcast stations to advertise their products and offerings. Since radio is popular among all age groups, several industries including electronics, construction, healthcare, and education are using this medium for advertisement purposes. Government initiatives in some countries is helping the FM radio broadcasting industry in increasing their customer base. A varactor diode integrated in the VCO of a receiver helps in achieving the desired carrier frequency during a FM broadcast. Thus, the growth of the FM broadcast market will increase the demand for FM broadcasting infrastructure which, in turn, will drive varactor diode market growth. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the varactor diode market will register a CAGR of almost 11% by 2023.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5647235





Market Overview

Increasing demand for radar systems

Radar systems are used to detect objects such as spacecraft, aircraft, guided missiles, and motor vehicles. Radar systems use varactor diodes and VCOs to obtain signal tracking filters. Varactor diodes tune the frequency output of a VCO in radar systems. With growing focus on national border security, the demand for radar systems will also grow. Several countries are investing heavily in the development of radar systems. Thus, the increasing demand for radar systems will fuel the growth of the varactor diode market during the forecast period.

Slowdown of DVD recorder market

The increased preference for online streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime and Netflix has resulted in the slowdown of DVD recorder market. The penetration of cloud technology is also contributing to the downfall of DVD recorder market. Cloud technology allows consumers to save their content on a central server which can be accessed anywhere in the world. Since DVD recorders are fitted with a VCO that uses a varactor diode, a decline in the demand for DVD recorders will affect the growth of the varactor diodes market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the varactor diode market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Infineon Technologies, and MACOM the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing demand for radar systems, will provide considerable growth opportunities to varactor diode manufacturers. Infineon Technologies, MACOM, NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and TOSHIBA are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5647235



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

