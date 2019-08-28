The Vector Manufacturing Market is Anticipated to be Worth USD 1.65 Billion by 2030, Growing at an Annualized Rate of Over 20%, Claims Roots Analysis

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market (2nd Edition), 2018-2030" report to its list of offerings.

Complex production protocols, coupled to high product development costs and affiliated expenses, have compelled many innovator companies to outsource vector manufacturing operations to capable CMOs / CDMOs. Such contract service providers are known to possess significant expertise and dedicated GMP facilities to produce safe and high-quality products.

Key Market Insights

Over 160 companies / organizations currently claim to provide viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing services

More than 50% of the industry players engaged in this domain are large or mid-sized firms (with more than 50 employees). Further, the growing demand for these products has spurred the establishment of many start-ups. In addition, more than 60 non-industry players are involved in this field.

The US and EU are presently considered as major vector manufacturing hubs

Approximately 52% of the vector manufacturing facilities are located in North America. Further, close to 38% of the world's vector manufacturing facilities are based in the EU. This trend can be attributed to the high volume of active clinical studies, which require vectors, being conducted in the aforementioned regions.

Players are actively trying to expand their operations to meet the anticipated demand

Approximately 80% of industry stakeholders claim to manufacture vectors at the laboratory and / or clinical scales. However, some firms (around 30) have also developed / are developing commercial scale capabilities for vector production.

The current installed vector manufacturing capacity is estimated to be over 50,000 L

It is worth noting that companies manufacturing vectors at both clinical and commercial scales capture a major share (70%) of the global vector manufacturing capacity. Further, owing to the presence of a large number of small-sized and mid-sized companies, 50% of the total capacity is presently available in the US.

Several partnerships have been inked by industry stakeholders to support ongoing therapy development efforts

Around 80 agreements were inked during the last three years; interestingly, the maximum number of instances (31) were reported in 2016, followed by 22 partnerships in 2017. In addition, around 30% of the deals were related to the manufacturing of vectors across different scales of operation; this was followed by technology licensing agreements (26%).

Around 90% of the market share is captured by viral vectors intended for use in oncological disorders

Presently, manufacturing operations involving lentiviral vectors represent the largest share (in terms of anticipated revenues generated) of the market, followed by retroviral vectors. This can be attributed to the fact that several T-cell based therapies, requiring the aforementioned vector types, are being evaluated in clinical studies.

Key Questions Answered

How is the current and future market opportunity (related to vector manufacturing) likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What is the installed vector manufacturing capacity and how it is distributed across key geographical regions?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in this market?

What are the various types of vectors used in the production of cell and gene therapies?

What are the recent developments and enabling technologies that are likely to influence the future of vector manufacturing?

The USD 1.65 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the vector manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Vector

AAV



Adenoviral



Lentiviral



Retroviral



Plasmid DNA



Other Viral Vectors

Application

Gene Therapy



T-Cell Therapy

Therapeutic Area

Oncology



Inflammation & Immunology



Ophthalmology



Metabolic Disorders



Cardiovascular Disorders



Others

Scale of Operation

Clinical



Commercial

Key geographical regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

