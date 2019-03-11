NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The growing awareness of lactose-intolerant conditions is the key factors driving the global vegan cheese market growth. The sales of dairy products have been adversely affected by the increasing incidences of lactose intolerance across the globe. Therefore, consumers are buying dairy alternative products such as almond milk, vegan cheese, and vegan margarine. This will increase the sales of vegan cheese and is expected to fuel the growth of the global vegan cheese market during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the vegan cheese market will register a CAGR of nearly 8% by 2023.



Market Overview

An increasing number of organized retailing outlets worldwide

One of the growth drivers of the global vegan cheese market is the increasing number of organized retailing outlets. Supermarkets make fresh and ready-to-consume packaged vegan food and beverages such as plant-based milk alternatives and vegan cheese easily accessible to consumers.

High price and limited awareness

One of the challenges in the growth of the market is the high price of vegan cheese compared to conventional dairy cheese. In addition, the awareness among consumer for vegan cheese is limited, especially in the European market. Such factors will hamper the vegan cheese market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. The vendors in the market are expanding their distribution channels, which will improve the sales for the market. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



