NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The vehicle intercom system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% from 2018 to 2023



The vehicle intercom system market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 845.9 million in 2018 to USD 1,180.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.89 % from 2018 to 2023. Factors such as the increasing complexity of military operations and the need for smooth communication in emergency vehicles are expected to drive the growth of the market.



Based on the application, the military vehicle segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the vehicle intercom system market in 2018. This growth is attributed to the increasing investments across countries to upgrade intercom technologies in military vehicles and procure new military vehicles.



The European region is projected to lead the vehicle intercom system market during the forecast period with the highest market share of in 2018. Military upgrades by Russia, the UK, France, and Germany and the high usage of intercoms in commercial and emergency vehicles in these countries are driving the vehicle intercom system market in this region.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants in this report on the vehicle intercom system market has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East- 10% and RoW – 10%



Key players profiled in this report on the vehicle intercom system market are Cobham (UK),Harris Corporation (US), David Clark (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), Thales Group (France), EID (Portugal), Sytech Corporation (US), Teldat (Poland), Communications-Applied Technology (US), Wolf Elec (UK), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Vitavox (UK), Gentex Corporation (US), Leonardo DRS (US), and MER Group (Israel).



Research Coverage:

The market study segments the vehicle intercom system market based on the application (Military vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Airport Ground Support Vehicles, Emergency Vehicles), component (Central Unit, Crew Control Unit, Radio Interface Unit, Intercom User Unit, Wireless Intercom Unit, Headset Dismounted Interface, Loudspeaker Unit, Adapter, Wire/Cable, and Tactical Ethernet Switch), Type (Wired, Wireless) Technology (Analog, Digital) and maps these segments and subsegments across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and major factors, such as drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges that influence the growth of the vehicle intercom system market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the vehicle intercom system market.



Reasons to Buy This Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses, which include industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of the top players and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high growth segments of the vehicle intercom system market, high growth regions, and drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the vehicle intercom system market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on different types of vehicle intercom system offered by the top players operating in the vehicle intercom system market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the vehicle intercom system market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets as the report analyzes the markets for vehicle intercom system across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the vehicle intercom system market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players operating in the vehicle intercom system market.



