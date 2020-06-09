The Venetian Resort Re-opens with New Commitment to Safety & Cleanliness

In advance of opening, the team rolled out its Venetian Clean Commitment, new cleanliness and operational protocols that meet or exceed the resort's already rigorous standards. Under the Venetian Clean program, the resort experience has been adapted to follow guidance provided by government authorities, represented by more than 800 individual initiatives. These are the top-line details:

CLEANING: We have increased the frequency of routine cleaning in public spaces and adjusted protocols for cleaning our guest suites, meeting or exceeding CDC guidelines. This includes the use of disinfectants that are EPA registered for emerging viral pathogens, and exploring new technologies such as UV lighting and electrostatic sprayers. Throughout the resort, hundreds of individual sanitization stations that include hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes have been installed.

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE): Guests are encouraged to wear personal face masks and gloves while visiting the resort. Face masks will be worn by all Team Members, which we provide, along with additional PPE based on role and responsibilities, and in adherence to state or local regulations and guidance. Upon arrival, our guests receive a Venetian Clean "personal care" amenity kit in their suites, with two face masks, two sets of gloves, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes. Each day, guests are provided fresh masks and gloves. Masks are also provided for day guests, upon request.

SCREENING: Thermal scanners have been placed at every entrance to The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo, providing non-invasive temperature checks upon arrival.

DIGITAL KEYS: Check-in and other guest procedures have been updated to include fewer touchpoints, including the introduction of a new "digital key" technology. Guests can now opt to use their cell phone to electronically open their guest suite door.

AIR QUALITY: Throughout the resort, the frequency of air filter replacement and HVAC system cleaning has been increased, and we have maximized our fresh-air intake to increase external air flow into the building. In specific areas, we now use hospital-grade HEPA filters.

SAFETY AND SECURITY: A team of security officers and certified Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) continue to offer service to the entire resort. Our EMTs are on site with service available 24 hours a day at The Venetian Resort.

TRAINING: Our Team Members are undergoing additional Venetian Clean training, including proper handwashing, physical distancing, and enhanced sanitization protocols.

TESTING: We believe it is critical for our Team Members to be well-informed about their health. Prior to their return to work, The Venetian is providing mandatory COVID-19 testing for all Team Members, as well as optional testing for any members of their immediate households.

For more information about the Venetian Clean commitment, visit Venetian.com/VenetianClean.

To assess our Venetian Clean standards, we have aligned with Bureau Veritas, a nearly 200-year-old world leader in testing, inspection, and certification. Bureau Veritas has developed the Safe Guard™ Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label to support the operational activities for The Venetian as we continue to keep safety and hygiene at the forefront. The Cleveland Clinic serves as the Medical Advisor for Bureau Veritas' health, safety and sustainability programs including Safe Guard™. The partnership between The Venetian and Bureau Veritas will provide comfort that our resort — from the suites of our hotel towers to the meeting space of the Congress Center — is ready for your enjoyment.

Guests with questions about these protocols can direct inquiries to Resort Services at [email protected]. For more photos and video b-roll, contact Venetian Public Relations at [email protected].

