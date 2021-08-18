The Venetian Resort Relaunches Entertainment With A Full Slate Of Shows

The Venetian Resort is relaunching its entertainment with an entire slate of headliner shows. Tweet this

The Summit Showroom

The intimate 750-seat Summit Showroom pays homage to the "Summit at the Sands" series of performances by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford, which was considered to be the birth of the Rat Pack.

The After Party

Iconic multi-platinum artists are joining forces to create The After Party featuring *NSYNC's Joey Fatone, Backstreet Boys AJ McLean and Nick Carter, and Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris, bringing fan favorite hits to The Summit Showroom Aug. 19 – 22. A limited number of VIP Sound Check Experiences are available for purchase.

Fans will enjoy an evening of number-one hits, experience classic boy band dances, and relive their nostalgic good times. For the first time ever, these notable artists, along with surprise guests, will come together on one stage to perform a variety of classic songs with a live band. With over 200 million albums sold collectively, the set list will change nightly. Be prepared for comedy, music and intimate conversations, as this group will even share some never-before-told stories from their time on the road.

Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre: Live In Las Vegas

Iconic pop artists Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre are teaming up to bring this new show to The Summit Showroom for an eight-show limited engagement Aug. 26 – 29 (sold out) and Sept. 16 – 19.

The original pop princess and member of the multiplatinum selling pop super-group NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK will join forces for eight unforgettable nights, performing their top smash hits and legendary catalogues

Derek Hough: No Limit

Multi-talented entertainer, two-time Emmy Award winner and eleven-time nominee for Best Choreography, Derek Hough, is taking the stage at The Summit Showroom this fall with his new show, Derek Hough: No Limit, beginning Sept. 22.

The dance-centric spectacle will incorporate all-new production elements, designed specifically for the astounding versatility of the showroom, and, as always, Derek's magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between.

Full performance schedule:

Sept. 22 – 26, 29 – 30



Oct. 1 – 3, 13 – 17



Nov. 3 – 7, 10 – 14, 17 – 21

Comedian Eric D'Alessandro

Comedian Eric D'Alessandro will bring big laughs to The Summit Showroom Oct. 30. New York native Eric D'Alessandro's passion for comedy is equally credited to his creative mindset, as well as his big Italian family, which inspires his raw comedic sketches and uncensored, relatable rhetoric.

Comedian Anthony Rodia

Comedian Anthony Rodia will have audiences falling out of their seats with laughter when he performs at The Summit Showroom Nov. 27. Exploding on the comedy scene after building a large fan base on social media, Rodia has a way of turning any situation into comedy.

The Venetian Theatre

Inspired by one of the most revered opera houses in the world, the Opèra Garnier in Paris, which was built in the tradition of grand Italian theatre. The 1,800-seat theatre has unobstructed sightlines from every seat in the room. Not only is The Venetian Theatre the most architecturally glamourous on the Las Vegas Strip, but it is one of the best in terms of acoustics as well.

Comedian Mike Epps

Actor and comedian Mike Epps will perform at The Venetian Theatre for two nights of stand-up comedy over Labor Day weekend Sept. 4 - 5. Mike Epps is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent. Epps can currently be seen in "The Upshaws," the Netflix comedy in which he stars and produces, based on his life of growing up in Indiana and taken from his 2018 Harper Collins autobiography Unsuccessful Thug.

Chicago

Due to popular demand, Chicago, one of the most successful and critically acclaimed rock bands of all time, will return to The Venetian Theatre for the fourth year for a three-show limited engagement, Sept. 15, 17 and 18. A limited number of VIP packages are also available.

Hailed as one of the most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard magazine's Top 125 Artists Of All Time. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Styx

Styx, the multi mega-million-selling rock band that has forged an indelible legacy both on record and onstage, will return to Las Vegas for a three-night limited engagement at The Venetian Theatre, Sept. 24 - 25 (sold out) and 26 (sold out). A limited number of VIP packages are also available.

For these special performances, Styx – James "JY" Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards) and Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals) – has created an exclusive set list and brand-new stage production.

Comedian Andrew Schulz

Comedian Andrew Schulz is bringing The INFAMOUS Tour to The Venetian Theatre, Oct. 2. Taking revenge on the year that was 2020, Andrew Schulz created and stars in SCHULZ SAVES AMERICA now streaming on Netflix. This four-part special tackled last year's most divisive topics.

ZZ Top: Viva Las Vegas

Following a wildly successful sold-out run earlier in 2019, ZZ TOP will return to The Venetian Theatre for a five-show limited engagement. The shows will be held on Oct. 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is one of the longest-running major rock bands, a remarkable achievement remaining together through five decades of rock, blues, and boogie on the road and in the studio.

Adam Lambert

Billboard chart topping, multi-award winning, multi-platinum-selling-singer-songwriter and performer Adam Lambert is bringing his soaring voice to Las Vegas with a six-show limited engagement at The Venetian Theatre, Oct. 20, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30.

After performing in arenas with Queen over the past several years, fans will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Adam perform solo in an up-close-and-personal setting in the intimate, 1,800-seat Venetian Theatre.

Earth Wind & Fire

The legendary music group Earth, Wind & Fire will return to The Venetian Theatre for a six-show limited engagement, Nov. 10, 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20.

Earth, Wind & Fire are a music institution. Over their five-decade history, they've sold out concerts all around the globe, scored eight number one hits and have sold over 100 million albums worldwide. They have since released 23 albums, eight of which have gone Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They have also won an impressive nine GRAMMY Awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music.

The Go-Go's

Multi-platinum, all-female American rock band The Go-Go's are ringing in the New Year with two 8 p.m. shows at The Venetian Theatre, Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022.

After breaking onto the Los Angeles music scene in 1978, the multi-platinum, all-female American rock band still rocks over three decades later. The Go-Go's made history as the first, and to date only, all-female band that both wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to ever top the Billboard charts.

ERASURE

Hot off the release of their new album "The Neon Remixed," English electropop duo ERASURE, featuring Andy Bell and Vince Clarke, will launch their North American tour in January in Miami, wrapping up at The Venetian Theatre, Feb. 27, 2022, with special guest Bag Raiders DJ set.

The Atomic Saloon Theatre

Atomic Saloon Show is Spiegelworld's riotous and raunchy romp through the Wild West as it never was, with drop-dead sexy acrobats and ridiculous comedy mayhem from a cavalcade of cowboys, showgirls, nuns, lawmen and lay-abouts. Two shows nightly every Wednesday through Sunday night. Reserved seating is available for parties of 2 to 6, by calling 702.414.3052.

