The Vibes Lab Launched a Successful Crowdfunding Campaign for NuFlo Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation

DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vibes Lab, an audio technology company, launched their Indiegogo campaign for NuFlo — industry leading wireless earbuds integrated with active noise cancellation technology. NuFlo earbuds provide the technological solution for blocking out distracting background noises that keep users from enjoying their music, taking a phone call, or focusing on their work. It is by far the most affordable wireless ANC earbuds in market. The Vibes Lab launched NuFlo on Indiegogo October 2nd, 2019 and raised over 300% of their goal in less than a week.

Unlike most earbuds in the market that only offer passive isolation or dual-mic noise reduction for phone calls, NuFlo's ANC feature provides an additional average 30dB noise cancellation on top of its outstanding isolation. It works whether music is turned on or off, which enables the users to maintain focus. Additionally, the Active Noise Cancellation feature can be activated or deactivated by simple touch control.

Developed and tested by industry leading audio engineers, NuFlo wireless earbuds incorporate and deliver premium sound quality in a convenient, portable, and affordable device. NuFlo's acoustically engineered hardware projects high and mid ranges as well as bass while maintaining clear sound quality. NuFlo presents treble in details without distortion and delivers full, rich bass at the same time.

NuFlo combines Active Noise Cancellation, professionally engineered sound quality, touch control, IPX6 waterproof technology, USB-C fast charging and Bluetooth 5.0 within one convenient and minimalist portable charging device. In addition, NuFlo wireless earbuds can sustain up to 7 hours of playtime, and they come with their own portable charging case that can store up to 24 hours of battery power. NuFlo also has the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology that keeps every user connected to their devices for up to 50 feet. To top it off, its IPX6 waterproof rating prevents damages caused by sweat or rain.

The Vibes Lab delivers groundbreaking Active Noise Cancellation technology with NuFlo wireless earbuds at a fraction of the cost. Priced at $179 retail and with preorders starting from $79, these Active Noise Cancelling earbuds are the most practical and innovative choice in the market. For more information, please visit www.thevibeslab.com.

Email: contact@thevibeslab.com

Website: www.thevibeslab.com

Crowdfunding page: www.igg.me/at/nuflo

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAPUyRE_eWleeC_pmNQPgtw

SOURCE The Vibes Lab

Related Links

https://www.thevibeslab.com

