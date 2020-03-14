The Village at Rockville Clear of COVID-19 Virus from February Low-Risk Exposure

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Village at Rockville—A National Lutheran Community announced on Saturday, March 14, that they have completed the symptom screenings required by the Maryland Department of Health following a low-risk exposure of COVID-19 that occurred when one of the three positive Montgomery County residents attended an event at The Village at Rockville on February 28, 2020.



"I am pleased to report that our community has remained free of COVID-19 symptoms and that The Village at Rockville had no positive tests for COVID-19," said Kyle Hreben, executive director at The Village at Rockville. "We appreciate that Governor Larry Hogan offered testing to those individuals, both staff and residents, who attended the February 28 to ensure The Village at Rockville remained free of the virus." Hreben also praised the Maryland Department of Health for their collaboration with The Village at Rockville over the past week, as well as the team's efforts to protect residents and each other.



"Our primary focus is to maintain the highest level of wellbeing for our residents and team members," said Karen Sroka, director of clinical services for National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS), the parent organization for The Village at Rockville. "In this rapidly-changing and evolving world health crisis, we will remain vigilant in safeguarding our residents and team members with precautions of visitation limitations and continued education on best practices for the prevention of spreading any illness." Sroka said. The Village at Rockville and NLCS will continue to collaborate with the state and federal agencies to reinforce their recommendations.



Earlier this week, The Village at Rockville modified visitation to essential visits only in the Health Center (assisted living and skilled nursing neighborhoods). Essential visits are defined as those visits to residents or guests who experience a significant change in medical condition. Symptom screenings continue for essential visitors and team members as they enter the Health Center. Virtual visits have been implemented using Skype and FaceTime to ease the burdens of visitor restrictions.



"We have a qualified team of health care experts, and I am grateful for each of them as they have demonstrated their continued dedication and the utmost professionalism throughout the past week," Hreben said. "They daily deliver on our mission by living out our values in the care that they provide to the residents, not just in the past week, but all the time."



About The Village at Rockville

The Village at Rockville—A National Lutheran Community in Rockville, Md., is a CCRC (Continuing Care Retirement Community) celebrating its 130 years of service to older adults, and offers independent living, myPotential short-term and outpatient rehabilitation, respite, long-term nursing care, hospice, assisted living and memory support. For more information, visit www.thevillageatrockville.org



About National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS)

Serving older adults since 1890, NLCS honors, inspires and supports choice and opportunity in partnership with older adults. Based in Rockville, Md. NLCS is a faith-based, not-for-profit ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's (ELCA) Delaware-Maryland, Metropolitan Washington, D.C. and Virginia Synods, serving people of all beliefs. NLCS is working together to create thriving communities. NLCS is a certified Great Place to Work®.



Entities sponsored by National Lutheran include myPotential at Home in Winchester Va., and Rockville, Md., The Village at Rockville in Rockville, Md., The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton, Va., The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, Va., The Village at Augsburg in Baltimore, Md., Impact1890, and The Village at Providence Point in Annapolis, Md., subject to final approval by the Maryland Department of Aging. For more information, visit www.nationallutheran.org



