The Village Company Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of La Bella Extreme Sport Styling Gel Due to Bacterial Contamination

Burkholderia cepacia and group of related strains rarely cause infections in healthy people, but pose serious risk to individuals with cystic fibrosis, weakened immune systems, and chronic lung disease. If you are feeling ill after having used the product, consult with your doctor. Washing your hands, hair brush, combs and other hair items, counter tops and other surfaces with warm soapy water are good practices to help prevent the spread of bacteria.

The Village Company has not received any reports from consumers related to this recall. Consumers who have a product from any of the affected lots should stop using it immediately.

The recalled La Bella Extreme Sport Styling Gel was manufactured by Kapra Cosmetics, Inc. (Kapra) and distributed to retail starting March 5, 2019.

The following lot numbers have been recalled:

La Bella Extreme Sport Styling Gel

Lot Numbers: 19057B, 19072C, 19072E, 19072G

22-ounce bottle

The Village Company was alerted about the potential contamination on May 15, 2019. At that time, The Village Company immediately stopped shipping product, quarantined the remaining amount and is recalling the product from consumers.

The Village Company also immediately alerted the 14 affected customers to pull the product from shelves and destroy in the field. These nationwide retailers and wholesale distributors include Kroger (Food 4 Less and Ralphs), Stater Bros, Target, Heb, Cardinal Health, Certco, Cashco Distributors, Bashas, All Essentials, Yosemite Wholesale – Merced, Supervalu, AJ Express and Latin American Distributors, Inc.

The Village Company will provide a replacement product or refund to any consumer who has proof of purchase, which includes a receipt or a photo of the recalled lot code on the bottom of the bottle. Consumers should discard the product or return the product to The Village Company. If discarding the product, consumers should send an email to LaBellaExtremeSport@TheVillageCompany.com with the date they are discarding the product. Consumers may visit www.LaBellaExtremeSport.com for additional instructions.

Consumers with questions may contact the company via our recall hotline at 612-268-2225 from Friday, May 24 – Monday, May 27 between the hours of 9:00am and 9:00pm EST. Starting Tuesday, May 28, consumers may contact customer service at 1-800-699-6852 weekdays between the hours of 9:00am and 6:00pm EST. Consumers may also contact the company via e-mail at LaBellaExtremeSport@TheVillageCompany.com.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Village Company Media Relations

Maria Reitan

Email: mreitan@topsailstrategies.com

Phone: 612.965.1507

10000 Valley View Rd

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

1-800-699-6852 / thevillagecompany.com

SOURCE The Village Company

Related Links

http://www.thevillagecompany.com

