The Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine Names Anna McKean as Chief Executive Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, Virginia's premier outpatient addiction treatment center, announced today that it has appointed Anna McKean as its new chief executive officer. McKean, along with members of the executive leadership team, will be responsible for launching a new growth phase for the Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine throughout the region in 2020.

"Anna has a proven track record in the healthcare industry for inspiring high-growth teams and driving innovation, but most importantly, she delivers the type of results that improve the lives of individuals and their families who are at the forefront of everything we do," said Dr. James Thompson, co-founder of the Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine.

McKean has 20 years of experience in executive leadership roles in a variety of healthcare settings and is known as an innovator with a passion for improving health populations. Prior to joining the Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, McKean served as the president of Aviant Health where she worked with healthcare providers and employers to implement prevention and treatment programs to improve outcomes and financial performance. McKean also served as executive vice president of strategic initiatives at Health Diagnostic Laboratory (HDL) where she led a dynamic, 200-person team that delivered population health improvement programs to employers and health systems, which realized more than 100 percent growth in three consecutive years.

In addition, McKean served as president and chief operating officer at PartnerMD, a pioneer in concierge medicine. Under her leadership, PartnerMD grew from a single physician practice to a sophisticated business operation with multiple locations and more than 4,000 clients between 2004 and 2010. She holds a Master of Business Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from the University of Richmond.

"It's an honor to join the Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine and to work alongside passionate physicians who have set a new standard of care for patients suffering from the disease of addiction," said McKean. "Together, our goal is not just to treat, but to use our evidence-based approach to help patients heal and to find the joy and freedom of recovery."

As part of her new role, McKean will execute a new growth plan for the physician-led addiction treatment program that was created by Dr. James Thompson, one of Richmond's first board-certified addiction medicine physicians to be named a Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, and Dr. Sherman Master, a renowned pioneer in Addiction Psychiatry, who passed away in August. Under McKean's leadership, the Virginia Center for Medicine will continue these physicians' vision of a comprehensive, outpatient approach to addiction treatment that is accessible, flexible and affordable and that offers expert, individualized care plans for real healing and success.

"The year ahead will mark the largest expansion of the Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine since it was introduced in 2016," said McKean. "As the new chief executive officer, I'm committed to leveraging 100 years of combined recovery and addiction experience at the Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine so that we can bring our evidence-based medical model to as many patients as possible—including addiction evaluation, group and individual therapy, medical detoxification, Medication Assisted Treatment, recovery coaching, intensive outpatient programs, and more."

For more about the Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, visit www.addictionva.com.

SOURCE Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine

Related Links

http://www.addictionva.com

