The Virginian Lodge in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Debuts Complete Reimagination

"We are thrilled to welcome guests and locals back to our reimagined, contemporary lodge," said Stacey King Brogan, general manager, The Virginian Lodge. "It's been an honor to thoughtfully restore and modernize this legend of a property while keeping intact its sense of community and laid-back hospitality, and we've had a whole lot of fun. With its unique location on 13 acres and only a few minutes' walk from the town center of Jackson, the revamped Virginian Lodge is the ideal basecamp to access the world-class outdoor recreation in Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks."

NYC-based interior design team, GOODRICH , led The Virginian's redesign, creating an approachable mountain look that honors The Virginian's rich past – one inspired by the classic Western novel of the same name. Upon entering the lobby, guests are greeted by a charming vintage check-in counter, genuine warm Western hospitality, and a sign reading, "When you call me that, SMILE!" which pays homage to the book. Rooms and suites, with starting rates at $199/night, feature warm wood accents and Mid-century furnishings, creating spaces that are well-appointed for the modern adventurer. As the heartbeat of the hotel, the oversized courtyard offers gathering spots around cozy firepits and Adirondack chairs where guests and locals are invited to sit back, take in the panoramic vistas, and share stories. Anchoring the courtyard is Jackson's largest all-season outdoor heated pool with mountain views and two new oversized hot tubs, the perfect place to relax after a long day of adventure.

The Virginian Lodge, the first of many forthcoming properties in the Outbound Hotels and Resorts collection, offers authentic one-of-a-kind experiences that harmonize with outdoor adventure. To celebrate its grand opening, guests are invited to book a limited-time package that includes a two-night stay for two, a bottle of champagne upon arrival, an Elk Refuge sleigh ride for two adults (inclusive of transportation to and from the Lodge), two Virginian Lodge branded travel mugs, and a make-your-own spiked hot chocolate beverage. Rates start at $399/night, January 10 through March 31.

