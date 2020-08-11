The Virtual CFO Group Launches New Website To Help Businesses Shift To Excelling In New Economy

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TheVirtualCFOGroup.com offers both online resources for businesses, entrepreneurs and independent professionals to learn about outsourced CFO services.

The events of 2020 have dramatically accelerated business trends. With travel restrictions, schools going 100% online, and even big tech giants like Google keeping staff working at home through at least the end of the year, small to medium sized businesses clearly have to adapt fast.

A true Virtual CFO , fills the executive team position needed by companies ranging from young tech startups to those already generating $10M a year or more in revenues. Comprehensive virtual CFO services may incorporate everything from initial financial modeling, to cash flow budgeting, regular accounting and tax strategy, to analyzing business cost cutting measures and preparing documents for fundraising and M&A transactions. By choosing a virtual Chief Financial Officer businesses can find they are leveraging better talent, while paying as little as 20-30% of the amount they would for an in-house CFO at their location, who may not be able to come to the office due to viruses or civil unrest.

Founder of The Virtual CFO Group , Kim Knotts says it is about being able to "focus on growth, knowing your finances are in order."

The team behind this new website brings 30 years of specialized experience to the table. With Kim herself having served many companies in the Bay Area and nationwide as a Financial Advisor and Consultant for 23 years. Knotts is also an accountant and licensed real estate broker. The new website focuses on specializing in Remote CFO services for startups and tech companies, real estate businesses and developers, as well as trades and construction firms.

Where this new website differentiates itself is the unique merging of forward thinking, tech savvy applications with real, personal executive level help. This is in contrast with overly expensive and outdated accounting firms, firing inexperienced freelancers, or trying to find a world class CFO in your neighborhood on a salary and benefits package that make financial sense in today's economy.

Learn more about what a virtual CFO does, how to pick one, or consult with one for free at TheVirtualCFOGroup.com.

Media contact:

Kim Knotts

The Virtual CFO Group

916-932-3095

http://thevirtualcfogroup.com/

SOURCE The Virtual CFO Group

Related Links

http://thevirtualcfogroup.com

