The Virtual Learning Academy Charter School Announces New Elementary Education Program

EXETER, N.H., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Virtual Learning Academy Charter School (VLACS) announced it is launching a new online elementary program for students in grades 4 and 5. The program will start by offering Language Arts, Math, Technology (Coding), and Spanish courses taught by certified and experienced online instructors. Students may enroll today, with courses scheduled to begin on May 18, 2020.

The program will expand in Fall 2020 to include Science, Social Studies, Art, and Physical Education. Students can begin to enroll on June 1, 2020, and start courses as early as August 24, 2020. In the Winter of 2021, the school will begin accepting full-time students in grades four and five. VLACS offer a flexible, anytime, anywhere approach to learning, allowing students to enroll throughout the year, and at no cost to residents of New Hampshire. To learn more please visit the VLACS website where visitors may register for an online open-house session.

"Today, we are announcing the addition of grades four and five to our learning catalog. The development of this program has been underway for quite some time, and we look forward to building relationships with new students and their families. The introduction of our elementary program will be divided into three phases. During the first phase, students may enroll in math, language arts, technology, or Spanish. Phase two will begin in August and include new offerings in science, social studies, physical education, and art. We will complete the roll-out of grades four and five in January 2021 when students can register to become full-time students at VLACS," said Steve Kossakoski, CEO of the Virtual Learning Academy Charter School.

Relationships are the foundation of a successful learning experience. At VLACS, instructors are committed to forming positive relationships with their students that fosters a sense of unity. They work closely with families to establish these connections that provide a personalized learning experience tailored to their students' interests and talents. Using a competency-based model, instructors empower students to take as much time as needed to master the concepts in their course; that way, every student can learn at a speed that meets their individual learning needs.

About VLACS: The Virtual Learning Academy Charter School was established in 2008 to provide students with an opportunity to customize their learning based on their needs, interests, and talents. VLACS is a state-approved charter school, public school, and a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving over 13,000 students nationwide. With the inclusion of its new elementary program, VLACS continues to fulfill its mission to equip students with access to a rigorous, personalized education. For more information about the Virtual Learning Academy Charter School, visit vlacs.org.

