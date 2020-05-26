The Virtual Pet Revolution Begins With My Talking Tom Friends, Available June 12

"From the beginning, we knew we were working on something special – something that hadn't ever been done before. We set out with the vision to take the whole genre to the next level," said Barbara Erman, Senior Game Designer at Outfit7 and part of the team behind My Talking Tom Friends.

"We wanted to give fans the perfect blend of caring for their favorite characters and having amazing experiences with them. And where the line between "you" and "them" disappears as you get drawn into the bright, vivid world of games, fun, and friendship. From the great results and millions of downloads in the soft launch phase, I think we can confidently say we achieved all that."

Outfit7 Limited is one of the world's fastest-growing multinational family entertainment companies. The company is best known for its flagship franchise, Talking Tom and Friends, which became an overnight global sensation when it launched in 2010. In the years since, Outfit7 has expanded its portfolio to include a suite of award-winning games, a 3D CGI animated series, video content and a licensing program in order to meet the amazing demand of its fans. Outfit7's games have now been downloaded over 12 billion times in total and up to 380 million fans play with them every month.

