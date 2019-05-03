The Viscardi Center And Canon Solutions America Announce Launch Of Enterprise Office Services Training Program

The Viscardi Center's new on-site, state-of-the-art, accessible print center hosts the Enterprise Office Services Training Program's five week-long sessions throughout the year. Instruction is diverse in nature, comprised of instructor-led sessions, videos, software applications, role playing, hands-on training, individual and team exercises, written exams, and eLearning modules. By developing skills from an active learning approach, participants receive the individualized level of supervision they need to build confidence and competence for a professional office environment.

The Enterprise Office Services program introduces various facets of office administration, including:

Reception Services – including email, print, copy, telephone, projectors, scanning, and indexing

– including email, print, copy, telephone, projectors, scanning, and indexing Mail Services – including mail operations, machines, software, supplies, and security

– including mail operations, machines, software, supplies, and security Light Print Production & Reprographics – education on print production and reprographics, including a visit to the Canon Americas headquarters in Melville, New York , for a first-hand look at various print production devices

– education on print production and reprographics, including a visit to the Canon Americas headquarters in , for a first-hand look at various print production devices Print Fleet Management – including terminology, processes, and services

The goal of the program is for individuals to acquire skills that help them qualify for such office positions as Receptionist, Office Services Associate, Print/Copy Specialist, Digital Copy Operator, Digital/Print/Copy Representative, Digital Print Specialist, and Mail Room Associate. Participants who successfully fulfill the requirements of the program receive a Bureau of Proprietary School Supervision (BPSS) Certificate.

"We are so proud to be working with The Viscardi Center on this important program," said Peter Kowalczuk, President, Canon Solutions America. "Canon Solutions America is thrilled to have the chance to help prepare others for positions in office administration that are vital to the success of any organization. We look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of the program's participants."

"The Viscardi Center has enjoyed a growing relationship with Canon," said John D. Kemp, President & CEO of The Viscardi Center. "This training program expands upon key elements of our mission, as it not only educates individuals, but allows them to utilize newfound skills that are relevant to today's workplaces to broaden their employment opportunities."

A special focus is also placed on the soft skills needed for the workplace, such as interpersonal, communication, and organizational skills; the best approaches to problem solving; tips for personal appearance; job search techniques and resume and cover letter creation; and opportunities to practice interviewing skills during mock interviews with seasoned HR professionals.

For more information about the program, including criteria and how to apply, call 516-465-1490 or visit ViscardiCenter.org.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

About The Viscardi Center

Founded by Dr. Henry Viscardi, Jr., who served as disability advisor to eight U.S. Presidents and became one of the world's leading advocates, The Viscardi Center educates, employs and empowers people with disabilities. It provides Kindergarten through High School education (up to age 21), school-to-work youth transition services, vocational training, career counseling and employment placement, assistive technology, and adapted driver education to children, adolescents, and adults with a wide variety of disabilities. The Center also assists businesses in diversifying their workforces, as well as developing and advancing disability inclusive cultures in their workplaces. For more information, visit ViscardiCenter.org.

Editorial Contacts:

The Viscardi Center

Kim Brussell

516-465-1608

kbrussell@viscardicenter.org





Canon Solutions America Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website: Tara Vetro http://csa.canon.com 631-330-2681 For sales info/customer support: tvetro@csa.canon.com 1-844-443-INFO (4636)

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. Océ is a registered trademark of Océ-Technologies B.V. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.





© 2019 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Related Links

https://csa.canon.com

