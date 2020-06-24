The Vision Council Celebrates National Sunglasses Day on June 27

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Sunglasses Day, a commemorative day celebrating the importance of wearing ultraviolet (UV)-protective sunwear and eyewear and brought to life by The Vision Council, the leading trade association for the optical industry, will take place on Saturday, June 27.

The Vision Council encourages everyone to participate by always wearing sunglasses when outside and by posting on their social media channels using the official hashtags, #SunglassesSelfie and #NationalSunglassesDay, and tagging @TheVisionCouncil on Facebook and Instagram and @OpticalIndustry on Twitter.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt routines, data from a recent Google Community Mobility Report indicates that activity in outdoor places, such as parks and public beaches, has increased by 68 percent, making it especially important to promote the importance of protecting one's eyes from exposure to potentially harmful UV rays.

As part of maintaining eye health, The Vision Council encourages individuals and families to schedule an annual eye exam for themselves and their children. Think About Your Eyes, the national public awareness campaign that aims to promote the importance of getting an annual comprehensive eye exam with an optometrist, provides a doctor locator on its website. Additionally, ThinkAboutYourEyes.com provides information on UV eye protection and sunglasses, including sport-related sunwear, common UV protection questions and steps to maintaining eye health.

Key points to keep in mind when purchasing sunglasses include:

Protection : Protection should be the most important consideration when picking out a new pair of sunglasses. Look for a UVA/UVB label indicating protective lenses.

: Protection should be the most important consideration when picking out a new pair of sunglasses. Look for a UVA/UVB label indicating protective lenses. Daily activities : People should let their lifestyle be a guide when choosing sunglasses, so they have a pair of frames that accommodates their day-to-day activities.

: People should let their lifestyle be a guide when choosing sunglasses, so they have a pair of frames that accommodates their day-to-day activities. Comfort : The more comfortable the sunglasses, the more likely individuals are to wear them.

: The more comfortable the sunglasses, the more likely individuals are to wear them. Style: Sunglasses are a fashion accessory as much as a health necessity.

For more information about the National Sunglasses Day campaign, visit nationalsunglassesday.com.

About The Vision Council

Championing better vision for better lives, The Vision Council positions its members for success by promoting growth in the vision care industry through education, advocacy, research, consumer outreach, strategic relationship building and industry forums. Furthermore, through a partnership with Think About Your Eyes, The Vision Council supports consumer education around eyewear and eyecare.

