The Vistria Group Leads Recapitalization of Medalogix and Muse Healthcare

CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, a Chicago-based investment firm focusing on the healthcare, education and financial services sectors, today announced the recapitalization and growth investment in Medalogix and Muse Healthcare, two premier data science and machine learning technology companies focused on the advancement of patient care within home health, palliative and hospice care settings. Medalogix and Muse Healthcare will consolidate under the Medalogix brand to create a new company that leverages each firm's expertise and technology to improve care quality.

In addition to the fusion of Medalogix and Muse, three of the foremost entities in the home health and hospice sectors are minority investors, including LHC Group, Amedisys Home Health and Hospice and Encompass Health Corp. Combined, the minority investors provide home health or hospice care across 45 states and the quality of their patient care will benefit from leveraging Medalogix clinical decision support capabilities. Medalogix facilitates value-based care and high performing network solutions.

"We are delighted to partner with The Vistria Group, welcome Muse Healthcare to the Medalogix platform, and are excited for LHC Group to join as another minority equity investor as we advance our commitment to provide high quality clinical-decision support to improve healthcare for patients, their families, and their care providers," said Elliott Wood, President and CEO of Medalogix. "The Vistria Group shares our vision of providing the best possible solutions to our customers and impacting change in healthcare by ensuring patients can be cared for in their home."

"Integrating our technology with the Medalogix solution platform allows us to cover the entire care continuum for patients in the home, giving our customers the insights and care guidance to obtain the most appropriate outcomes," said Tom Maxwell, Chairman and co-founder of Muse Healthcare. Together, we will accelerate the growth of our customers, ensuring they are using data to support every care decision, and appropriately increase the days of care provided in the place where the patient deserves to be: their home."

The combined company's mission is to empower individualized patient care with innovative solutions that transform healthcare. The new entity will be a market leader in both home health and hospice machine learning capabilities, with a focus on providing the right utilization, the identification of hospitalization risk and decline, and the coordination of care between both services lines, as well as other care delivery networks as more patient care moves into the home. The new company's solutions engage more than a third of all Medicare home health and hospice recipients, including active support for over 325,000 home health and 50,000 hospice beneficiaries per day.

Bryan Mosher, CEO of Muse Healthcare added: "We are thrilled to join forces with Medalogix and integrate our offerings for our customers. This partnership makes complete sense as both companies are working towards improving the patient experience and obtaining the best outcomes."

TripleTree and Brentwood Capital served as buyside advisors to Vistria.

About Medalogix

Medalogix was founded in 2012 with the desire to help home health agencies identify patients on census at-risk for unplanned rehospitalization. Since that time, Medalogix has developed solutions which help home health providers create clinical programs, manage large populations more efficiently, and drive value to strategic partnerships. Medalogix products have been recognized by Harvard Business Review, HIMSS, Fierce Healthcare, and Becker's Hospital Review as innovative solutions for improving America's healthcare system. For more information, please visit Medalogix at https://medalogix.com/ or follow on Twitter at: @Medalogix.

About Muse Healthcare

Muse Healthcare was founded in 2019 by three leading hospice industry professionals – Tom Maxwell, Bryan Mosher and Jennifer Maxwell. Their mission is to equip clinicians with world-class analytics to ensure every hospice patient transitions with unparalleled quality and dignity. Muse's predictive model considers hundreds of thousands of data points from millions of visits to identify which hospice patients are most likely to transition within 7-12 days. The science that powers Muse is considered a true deep learning neural network; the only one of its kind in the hospice space. When hospice care providers can more accurately predict when their patients will transition, they can ensure their patients and their patients' families receive the care that matters most in the final days and final hours of a patient's life. For more information, visit musehc.com.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on investing in middle market companies in the healthcare, education, and financial services sectors. Vistria's team is comprised of highly experienced operating partners and private equity executives with proven track records of working with management teams in building innovative, market-leading companies. For more information, please visit vistria.com.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees in 514 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility based and home based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 139 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter , Instagram and Facebook.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community-based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. As the preferred joint venture partner for almost 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

SOURCE The Vistria Group

Related Links

http://vistria.com

