CHICAGO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Register now for the Naomi Ruth Cohen Institute for Mental Health Education's (NRCI) June 9th Community Mental Health Conference. Titled Integrating Mental and Physical Health, the conference is designed to educate about the vital connection between mental and physical health and will delve into the benefits of an integrated approach when applied to prevention, assessment, treatment and recovery.

This year's conference takes place at Evanston's Roycemore School at 1200 Davis Street and offers more than 20 discussion groups, covering such topics as managing chronic conditions, understanding the brain-gut connection, post-partum mental wellness, and strategies to nurture mental and physical wellness.

The opening plenary discussion features experts:

Elizabeth Salisbury-Afshar , MD, MPH is the Director of the Center for Multi-System Solutions to the Opioid Epidemic at the American Institute for Research. She is board certified in family medicine, preventive medicine/public health and addiction medicine and her expertise lies at the intersection of these fields.

is the Director of the Center for Multi-System Solutions to the Opioid Epidemic at the American Institute for Research. She is board certified in family medicine, preventive medicine/public health and addiction medicine and her expertise lies at the intersection of these fields. Rebecca Lahey , MSW, LCSW is the Manager of Mental Health and Collaborative Care in the Department of Social Work and Community Health at Rush University Medical Center. She has been instrumental in the development and implementation of the Collaborative Care Team and leads coordinated care for individuals who are living with complex medical and psychosocial needs.

is the Manager of Mental Health and Collaborative Care in the Department of Social Work and Community Health at Medical Center. She has been instrumental in the development and implementation of the Collaborative Care Team and leads coordinated care for individuals who are living with complex medical and psychosocial needs. Michael A. Fine , JD is a certified Hatha Yoga instructor. Mr. Fine lives in, and suffers from, Chronic Residual Limb Pain Syndrome. A traffic accident led to the traumatic amputation of his left arm, and after months of dependence on narcotic drugs and anti-depressants, he sought out non-pharmaceutical methods. He adheres to a regime of various modalities to treat the entire person - body, mind and spirit.

"Thankfully, we are at a point in time where more people recognize that an integrated approach to managing health can significantly improve an individual's quality of life," said Kate Mahoney, LCSW, executive director, NRCI. "Our 18th annual conference provides an opportunity for members of the community at large to connect with experts in holistic health. Attendees will learn important strategies and resources for maximizing health and accessing effective person-centered health care that involves patients in setting their own personal health priorities and making informed prevention and treatment choices."

Rabbi Eleanor G. Smith, M.D., an internist at Northwestern Medicine will give opening remarks. The conference moderator is Marvin Lindsey, MSW, CADC, the Chief Executive Officer of the Community Behavioral Healthcare Association. The conference will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and lunch will be served. Early registration is strongly encouraged.

About NRCI

The Naomi Ruth Cohen Institute is dedicated to eliminating the stigma associated with mental illness and to providing support to individuals and families impacted by mental health challenges by creating community. Housed at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, NRCI offers mental health education, trainings, and presentations to the greater Chicagoland community, and support organizations engaged in mental illness research, education, self-help, anti-discrimination and advocacy.

