The Vitamin Shoppe® Dubs January 5th National Keto Day

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe® (NYSE: VSI), an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, announced today that it has officially designated January 5th National Keto Day. The event is an annual observance of the popular high-fat, low carb ketogenic (keto) diet that has been shown to offer a number of health benefits, including weight loss, blood sugar maintenance, and cognitive support.

The Vitamin Shoppe® established National Keto Day to celebrate the ever-growing keto community and help demystify the diet for potential newbies. National Keto Day comes at a time—early in the New Year—when customers are looking for solutions to help them achieve their 2019 health and wellness goals.

Aiming to be a leading resource for keto lifestyle enthusiasts, The Vitamin Shoppe® launched KETO HQ in its stores and on its website (vitaminshoppe.com) late last year. Both the physical and digital hubs offer access to the industry's most sought-after keto brands and products. Now, with National Keto Day, The Vitamin Shoppe® further affirms its position as the destination for everything keto.

The first-ever National Keto Day will take place Saturday, January 5th and will be celebrated throughout all The Vitamin Shoppe® store locations nationwide and on social media. Customers will be encouraged to post a photo of their favorite keto foods (such as eggs, avocados, and salmon) and/or keto supplements to Instagram using the hashtag #NationalKetoDay. For every post, The Vitamin Shoppe® will donate five dollars, up to $25,000 to Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit organization that provides food on weekends to elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry.

Additionally, the brand's Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter followers will be treated to a full day of expert keto tips, recipes, and nutritionist Q&As, while a slew of keto influencers post original keto content to their own channels.

Commenting on behalf of The Vitamin Shoppe®, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer and Digital Experience Officer Stacey Renfro said, "As the keto community continues to grow at a rapid pace, The Vitamin Shoppe strives to provide a large assortment of products, as well as valuable education and expertise that support the lifestyle. I'm excited to celebrate National Keto Day with our customers and beyond, and to give back to those in need in the process."

"We thank The Vitamin Shoppe for partnering with Blessings in a Backpack to prevent childhood hunger and raise awareness about this silent epidemic," said Brooke Wiseman, CEO at Blessings in a Backpack. "During our 10th birthday year, it is especially exciting to collaborate with a company that understands the positive impact of closing the weekend nutrition gap."

To learn more about National Keto Day, visit The Vitamin Shoppe store near you or visit The Vitamin Shoppe online at www.vitaminshoppe.com. You can also follow #NationalKetoDay on Instagram @vitaminshoppe and Facebook www.facebook.com/THEVITAMINSHOPPE/.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omni-channel, specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company based in Secaucus, New Jersey. In its stores and on its website, the Company carries a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions including: vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to offering products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe® also carries products under The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, True Athlete®, MyTrition®, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and Next Step® brands. The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 775 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail banners, and through its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About Blessings in a Backpack

Hunger has both short- and long-term negative effects on children's health and ability to succeed in school. Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. Blessings in a Backpack is providing more than 3 million hunger-free weekends for more than 87,000 children in 45 states and the District of Columbia. For more information visit blessingsinabackpack.org.

