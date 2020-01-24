The Vitamin Shoppe® Launches New Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™ Brand Line of Vitamins, Supplements and Proteins that Answer the Needs of Advanced Wellness Enthusiasts
Specialty retailer launches premium offerings across multiple categories for knowledgeable consumers seeking elevated health and wellness solutions with clean formulas
Jan 24, 2020, 18:00 ET
SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, announced today the launch of Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™ brand, a new line of premium vitamins, minerals, supplements, and essential oils for wellness consumers seeking simply clean formulas with the highest quality ingredients.
Offering high-potency wellness solutions, the entire Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brand is free of artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. Each of the vitamin, mineral, and supplement formulas contain no magnesium stearate, stearic acid, or titanium dioxide. The 14 essential oils are made from 100 percent pure, USDA-certified organic oils.
Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brand encompasses a broad assortment of products, including multivitamins, fish oils, whey proteins, joint support, testosterone support, and essential oils. More information on the complete range of products can be found at www.vitaminshoppe.com/lp/vthrive.
Sharon Leite, Chief Executive Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "We are excited to introduce Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brand to knowledgeable wellness consumers who take a proactive approach to their health and prioritize clean formulas and clinically-tested, branded ingredients. These new offerings bring another option to our growing lineup of proprietary brands, which are all backed by The Vitamin Shoppe's quality promise. We are committed to being a trusted and comprehensive resource for our customers, providing them with a variety of high-quality products to meet their personal health and wellness goals, however they define them."
As one of The Vitamin Shoppe's proprietary brands, consumers can feel confident that all Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brand products meet or exceed industry quality standards. Every product from The Vitamin Shoppe family of brands is put through 320 rigorous quality assurance steps, and ingredient purity and potency are verified by independent, third-party labs.
The Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brand includes the following products:
- Activeflex One
- Activeflex Plus
- Advanced Keratin for hair/skin/nails
- Bioactive B-Complex
- Bioactive Multi Men's Once Daily
- Bioactive Multi Women's Once Daily
- Bioactive Multi Men's 45+ Once Daily
- Bioactive Multi Women's 45+ Once Daily
- DHA
- DHA Mini
- DHA + Phosphatidylserine
- Premium Omega-3 Fish Oil
- Omega 3 Fish Oil + CoQ10
- Omega 3 Fish Oil + Lutemax 2020
- Premium Wild Alaskan Fish Oil
- Ultimate Man T-Advanced testosterone support
- Grass-Fed Whey Protein
- USDA Certified Organic Essential Oils, available in 14 scents
Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brand products can be found at over 750 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and at www.vitaminshoppe.com.
About The Vitamin Shoppe
The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech Elite, True Athlete®, plnt® and ProBioCare®. The Company conducts business through more than 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.
SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe
Share this article