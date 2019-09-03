The Vitamin Shoppe Launches Only Me, A New Personalized Vitamin and Supplement Subscription Service

Designed by medical experts, Only Me utilizes a detailed questionnaire about current health status and daily routines to curate a wellness plan for each individual. Once the assessment is complete, customers can expect a uniquely sourced daily regimen, providing them with vitamins and supplements essential to their foundational health. Each plan is individually tailored to also include support for brain, mood, energy, sleep, immunity, digestive, aging, gender and maternal need states.

The Only Me personalized experience can be accessed at vitaminshoppe.com/onlyme and customers can also sign up at their local The Vitamin Shoppe store.

Sharon Leite, Chief Executive Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, said, "At The Vitamin Shoppe, we understand that wellness is not one-size-fits-all, and that our customers are looking for custom solutions to meet their own unique health and wellness goals. With the launch of Only Me, we are encouraging customers to take time for self-care and prioritize their health, with the ease and convenience of a personalized delivery service – so they can become their best selves, however they define it."

Only Me bundles together vitamin and supplement formulas in personalized daily packs, designed to work together to help individuals reach their wellness goals. Each pack is individually tailored from a library of 37 supplements, each carefully formulated by The Vitamin Shoppe. Quality-assured formulas are a signature of Only Me, as The Vitamin Shoppe's proprietary brands are put through 320 rigorous quality assurance steps, and ingredient purity and potency are verified by independent, third-party labs. All products from The Vitamin Shoppe family of brands meet or exceed industry quality standards.

The personalized subscription service is priced starting at $20 per month, with individual plan prices based upon the total recommended products and dosages. For users with specific health and wellness goals in mind, pre-packaged daily Quick Packs are also available for purchase, such as Sleep, Pre-natal, Beauty and Foundation.

Only Me provides users with access to The Vitamin Shoppe's growing team of certified nutritionists, who serve as an ongoing resource for customers and are available for one-on-one coaching and consultations, via live video chat, phone, or in-store consultations in select markets.

The Vitamin Shoppe's nutritionists are part of the Free Nutrition Coaching from Healthy Awards® program, which will be available to all Healthy Awards members beginning Sept. 3. The program offers personalized, 45-minute consultations for Silver and Gold members and 30-minute consultations for Bronze members with a nutrition coach by live video chat, phone, or in-store visit. The virtual sessions include individual nutrition and supplement recommendations, and customized health guides tailored to your lifestyle, in addition to other benefits.

"We want our customers to feel supported on every step of their health and wellness journey," said Ms. Leite. "That's why we enlisted some of the top nutrition professionals in the field, including registered dieticians, clinical nutritionists and wellness coaches, to provide our Only Me and Healthy Awards customers with access to expert knowledge that can empower them to achieve their goals. We are excited to give our customers a highly personalized experience, complete with trusted expertise that they can rely on."

Dr. Melina Jampolis, a Board-Certified Physician Nutrition Specialist, and Dr. Taylor Wallace, an American Food Science and Nutrition Expert, serve on the scientific advisory panel of Only Me. These advisors will incorporate new studies and the most up-to-date scientific information into the Only Me personalization algorithms to best serve customers' needs, as medical science evolves.

As part of The Vitamin Shoppe's 12-year philanthropic partnership with Vitamin Angels, the Company will donate $1 for every completed Only Me subscription to the organization. Vitamin Angels provides vitamins to mothers and children under five at risk of malnutrition in over 70 countries around the world, reducing preventable illness, blindness and death. Since 2007, The Vitamin Shoppe has contributed $12.7 million to help support these lifesaving efforts, reaching over 50 million people across the U.S. and globally.

About the Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech Elite®, True Athlete®, plnt® and ProBioCare®. The Company conducts business through more than 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website,www.vitaminshoppe.com.

