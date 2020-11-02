The Vitamin Shoppe® Partners with Alani Nu® for National Launch in Over 720 Stores and Online, Including Exclusive Protein and Pre-Workout Flavors

Known for its quality formulations, innovative flavor options, and modern branding, Alani Nu has developed a passionate and loyal customer following. As part of the launch, The Vitamin Shoppe has exclusive availability of two product flavors in its stores and online: Lemon Meringue Whey Protein and Galaxy Lemonade Pre-Workout. Later this month, an exclusive Hawaiian Shaved Ice BCAA will hit The Vitamin Shoppe and in December an exclusive Strawberry Shortcake Protein Bar will arrive.

Sharon Leite, Chief Executive Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "We're thrilled to welcome the dynamic Alani Nu brand to The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements, especially our exclusive products and flavors. With science-driven formulations and bold marketing that's both inspiring and fun, Alani Nu has created a unique identity in the women's wellness space that increasingly resonates with our customers."

Founded by fitness entrepreneur and social media influencer Katy Hearn in 2018, Alani Nu supplements are manufactured in the US, and have become one of the most trusted women's wellness brands on the market. Products available at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements include Alani Nu's top-selling Balance supplement for hormonal support; whey proteins in Confetti Cake or Munchies flavors; energy drinks in delicious options including Cosmic Stardust and Mimosa; as well as pre-workouts, BCAAs, and protein bars.

Katy Hearn, founder of Alani Nu, commented: "Our team is thrilled to have the opportunity to extend our products to The Vitamin Shoppe consumers nationwide. We are so excited to be a part of this trusted, specialty store experience that provides industry-leading quality, expertise, and innovation to its wellness-focused consumers."

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through over 720 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About Alani Nu®

Founded in 2018 by Katy Hearn, Alani Nu® is a premium women's wellness brand that is strategically designed for women and made in the USA. Their wide range of health and fitness supplements can be found on Amazon, in GNC, in The Vitamin Shoppe, in Kroger and in select QuikTrip stores across the United States. Additionally, all products are available online at www.alaninu.com. For more information, please get in touch by emailing [email protected].

