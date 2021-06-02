The Vitamin Shoppe® Partners with IRONMAN to Become the Official Supplement Retailer of the IRONMAN® U.S. Series

The mission of The Vitamin Shoppe and IRONMAN partnership is to provide one-stop access, via a dedicated IRONMAN at The Vitamin Shoppe site, to nutritional expertise, education, and a curated selection of high-quality sports nutrition products, superfoods, and foundational health supplements specifically formulated to aid in the rigorous training, recovery and competition undertaken by IRONMAN athletes. Each of the products selected by The Vitamin Shoppe to be featured in IRONMAN at The Vitamin Shoppe content is supported by insight from The Vitamin Shoppe's certified nutritionists and IRONMAN Certified Coaches and only include dietary supplements that have been certified by a third-party program that tests for substances prohibited in sport.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "We are thrilled to be the official supplement retail partner of the IRONMAN U.S. Series and provide our industry-leading quality and expertise to the inspiring athletes of IRONMAN. At The Vitamin Shoppe, we support the lifelong wellness of our customers in every chapter of life – and this particular group of customers is truly committed to healthy living and achieving exceptional goals. We are honored to have the trust of IRONMAN and its athletes as we support them on their journeys to become their best selves."

All athletes registered for upcoming full-distance and half-distance IRONMAN U.S. Series events will have access to the dedicated site where, once enrolled, they will receive exclusive discounts on both national brands and The Vitamin Shoppe's proprietary brands. The discounts are applicable on all products sold by The Vitamin Shoppe, both online and at the company's 715+ stores around the U.S.

The IRONMAN at The Vitamin Shoppe site includes links to resources on the IRONMAN Anti-Doping Program and provides easy access to third-party certified products, such as The Vitamin Shoppe's proprietary True Athlete® brand of supplements. All True Athlete products are NSF Certified for Sport® by NSF International, an independent, accredited organization recognized globally by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and leading sports leagues as the program best suited for athletes to make safer decisions when choosing sports supplements.

The site also offers exclusive educational content and expertise designed to help IRONMAN athletes improve their performance, including interviews with certified nutritionists, registered dieticians, and endurance athletes.

Matthieu Van Veen, Chief Revenue Officer for The IRONMAN Group, commented: "We are excited to partner with The Vitamin Shoppe to bring a new resource to our athletes for our IRONMAN U.S. Series. Whether you are a professional, or just getting started in the sport, we know our athletes need to approach the world of supplements with safety and education first. The Vitamin Shoppe has curated a bespoke product selection that speaks to IRONMAN athletes of all levels. Supported by educational resources, this partnership aims to further empower athletes to make safe and informed purchases."

IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3® events are physical and mental challenges where athletes prepare and train for months on a journey towards personal transformation. Since the inception of the first IRONMAN triathlon in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world.

Since launching in 1977, The Vitamin Shoppe has grown into the premiere global destination for health and wellness solutions, supporting millions of customers annually on their journeys of lifelong wellness. The company continues to modernize its business with a digital-first mindset that meets consumers where and when they prefer to shop; international expansion into new markets in Asia, South America, and Central America; and integrated partnerships with mission-aligned leaders in health and wellness.

For more information about The Vitamin Shoppe, please visit www.vitaminshoppe.com. For more information about IRONMAN, please visit www.ironman.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through over 715 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About The IRONMAN Group

The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN®70.3® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® Virtual Racing™ (VR™) Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock 'n' Roll® Running Series, the Rock 'n' Roll Virtual Running™ Series, IRONKIDS®, World Triathlon Championship Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and The Sun-Herald City2Surf®, Ultra-Trail® World Tour events including Tarawera Ultra and Ultra-Trail Australia™, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company's vast offerings. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group.

