The Vitamin Shoppe Signs Multi-Year Sponsorship with U.S. Figure Skating Champion Bradie Tennell

Tennell, a longtime customer of The Vitamin Shoppe, believes in the power of sport nutrition to power her rigorous training routines on the ice as well as for her commitment to a healthy lifestyle off the ice. Initiated by Tennell's extensive familiarity with The Vitamin Shoppe and its trusted products, this partnership brings together The Vitamin Shoppe's industry-leading expertise in health and wellness with a world-class athlete known for her determination, precision, and artistry on the global stage of figure skating.

"I am very excited to represent The Vitamin Shoppe and its mission to empower people to live their best lives through healthy habits and nutritional support. This is a brand I truly believe in, having been a customer of their stores – and wholeheartedly believing in the power of nutrition to help me do my best as I train for competitions and strive to stay healthy and strong," said Tennell.

Tennell is currently ranked number two in the world by the International Skating Union. This week she is representing the U.S. at the 2021 ISU World Figure Skating Championships, taking place in Stockholm, Sweden. Tennell skates her short program on March 24 and her free skate program on March 26, which will be broadcast on NBC.

Tennell was previously the U.S. National Champion in 2018, having battled back from a series of injuries and winning the universal admiration of the figure skating community for her skill and perseverance. With her 2021 gold medal at U.S. nationals this past January, she is the first female skater in over a century to win the U.S. title three years apart.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Bradie to The Vitamin Shoppe family of Health Enthusiasts. With her unique combination of athleticism, grace, and mental toughness, Bradie is not just an inspiration to figure skating fans, but to anyone with an appreciation for sports and healthy living. As a longtime customer of The Vitamin Shoppe, Bradie has a natural appreciation for our mission of supporting lifelong wellness in Olympic-level athletes, armchair athletes, and everyone in-between. We are all excited to root her on in her upcoming competitions."

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through over 715 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

