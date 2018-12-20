LONDON, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The increasing health conscious among consumers is expected to drive growth in the market. Rising incidences of obesity and related diseases are making consumers more health conscious, which is giving rise to the need for food and beverage products that are natural-based and low in fat and calories. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the vitamins market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing number of product launches

One of the drivers that can influence the growth of the vitamins market is the increasing number of product launches. Successful new product launches will help increase the revenues of players and shoot up their market share.

Increasing product recalls

A product recall severely affects a company's brand image as well as the operation and sales. Also, manufacturing and packaging defects further hamper the market's growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including DSM and Lonza the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing number of products launches and the increasing health conscious among consumers, will provide considerable growth opportunities to vitamins manufactures. Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF, Bluestar Adisseo, DSM, and Lonza are some of the major companies covered in this report.



