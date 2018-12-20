The Vitamins Market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2023
16:10 ET
LONDON, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market
The increasing health conscious among consumers is expected to drive growth in the market. Rising incidences of obesity and related diseases are making consumers more health conscious, which is giving rise to the need for food and beverage products that are natural-based and low in fat and calories. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the vitamins market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2023.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5658088
Market Overview
Increasing number of product launches
One of the drivers that can influence the growth of the vitamins market is the increasing number of product launches. Successful new product launches will help increase the revenues of players and shoot up their market share.
Increasing product recalls
A product recall severely affects a company's brand image as well as the operation and sales. Also, manufacturing and packaging defects further hamper the market's growth.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the vitamins market during the 2019-2023, view our report.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including DSM and Lonza the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing number of products launches and the increasing health conscious among consumers, will provide considerable growth opportunities to vitamins manufactures. Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF, Bluestar Adisseo, DSM, and Lonza are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5658088
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article